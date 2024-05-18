Union Station Saturday Markets

UPDATED DATES – In partnership with DCBB Productions, Union Station is presenting an artisan market series to take place every Saturday through JUNE 8TH, 11am-4pm (Please note there will be no market on Saturday March 22nd).

Explore and shop with local vendors and makers in Union Station’s historic Main Hall– you’ll find everything from jewelry to baked goods to vintage clothing and more! Whether you come for the view or to find the perfect gift or creation at the market, we look forward to seeing you at the Union Station Saturday Market!

Want to be a vendor at the Saturday Market? Fill out the vendor application here!