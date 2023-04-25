Saturday, May 6, 2023

11th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas

101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
FREE

About This Event

The fun-filled event takes place on District Pier at The Wharf and features the iconic Chihuahua races, a Pacifico Beer Garden, a DJ, a pet photo booth, an all-breed dog costume contest, and a giant inflatable Chihuahua for photo opportunities. The event is emceed by Tommy McFly from NBC4 Washington. The annual fur-filled festivities support a good cause; since the inception of the Running of the Chihuahuas in 2012, the event has raised over $50,000 for animal charities.

The Running of the Chihuahuas features over 100 Chihuahuas racing in groups of eight on a sixty-foot racetrack. The fastest dogs move on in the winners’ bracket until a single Chihuahua is crowned the champion. Spectators can view all the action and hilarity on a huge video screen. Only Chihuahuas may participate in the races, but all dogs can take part in the excitement of the day during the all-breed dog costume contest. If you don’t have a dog yet, keep an eye out for your forever friend during the Adoptable Dog Parade that takes place between the Chihuahua races.

Date

Saturday, May 6, 2023 02:00 pm
Doors open at 2 PM

Location

The Wharf
