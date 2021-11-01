Artist Zawadi Carroll Is Reborn with “PLANET 26”

The D.C. music scene has always been a vibrant intermingling of world-class musicians with roots in countless genres. As the world attempts to recover from Covid-19, both new and established acts from the area are barreling back headfirst into the music scene — and they’ve got a lot to share. Read on for our reviews of 10 local artists’ impressive new releases.

Zawadi Carroll’s “PLANET 26” is an emotional debut: Carroll’s first project as a vocalist and one that “reflects no longer being grounded in other people’s worldly definitions of success.”

Carroll soft dropped the project on her birthday (February 26th) on SoundCloud, but the fully mixed and mastered version will be available on all streaming platforms come November 26th, exactly nine months later.

The nine-month period between idea and fully formed EP feels deeply metaphorical to motherhood, especially when Carroll clarifies “PLANET 26” is meant to represent “being the creator and curator of my own life.” Carroll has spent her whole life up to this point working through a traditionalist’s view of success — straight A’s, graduating college with honors — and the birth of “PLANET 26” is her rebirth as an artist.

Carroll’s vocals are solidly soulful, laid over R&B-heavy beats. She transitions easily between singing and rapping throughout, showcasing her diversity as both a creator and vocalist. “PLANET 26” is highly collaborative and features a variety of producers brought in to amplify and hone the sounds of their respective tracks.

Listening to this collective of creative energy, the phrase “it takes a village” rings especially true. Track five “MUVASHIP” is produced by Gaijin, and its spacey, extra-terrestrial feel reflects Carroll’s interstellar aspirations with lyrics like “D.C. is an oyster and I’m its pearl.” The track is where the album closes, with Carroll delivering smooth, self-loving vocals alongside producer ZOE’s rap, proclaiming belief in herself and her own abilities, above all. It’s a strong starter with even stronger sentiment behind it, and a much-anticipated full release.

Follow Carroll on Instagram @zawadicarroll.

