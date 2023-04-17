You Can’t Keep A Good Dog Down: Snarky Puppy to Play Warner Theatre

You can’t fault Michael League for not knowing where he is right now.

“We’re in Concord, New Hampshire, I think?” laughs League, founder and bassist of the jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy.

After the release of the band’s latest album, “Empire Central,” in September 2022, the last few months of League’s life have consisted of a full touring calendar, including three nights at GroundUP Music Festival in Miami (where he’s the artistic director). Additionally, the band won their fifth Grammy this year for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for “Empire Central,” making this their fifth win out of five nominations over the years. They’re one of the few artists that can say they’re batting a thousand when it comes to the Grammys. Not that winning has gotten old for League.

“It’s a thing that we never really expect even if it’s happened before,” League says. “I think every time is special, because above all — aside from the feeling of ‘Okay, people haven’t forgotten about us yet,’ which is reassuring — there’s also this kind of idea that each record is different and that being recognized is like winning for the first time every time in a certain sense.”

League’s musical career got off to an auspicious start even before he graduated Centreville High School (“The most normal name you could possibly have for a high school”) in Fairfax County, Virginia. One of his first professional gigs was performing a couple of songs with Dave Brubeck at Constitution Hall, something League chooses to downplay.

“Let’s not overstate that,” League says. “It was more good luck than anything else. It wasn’t by merit, you know? I was terrible. But he was probably the sweetest musician that has ever walked the face of the earth.”

League formed Snarky Puppy in 2004 while studying jazz at the University of North Texas. The band has gone through various iterations over the years (the current version has 19 members). On “Empire Central,” the 16 tracks were written by 12 different members of the band. Those musicians brought songs that were completed, allowing Snarky Puppy to lock in the final versions within a matter of days of rehearsals.

The album also features the last recorded performance of Bernard Wright, a jazz and funk keyboardist and singer who was killed in May 2022 after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Dallas. Wright had served as a mentor and friend to the band, and League credits Wright with helping to influence the sound of the band.

“He was always talking about connecting the sound that you’re using with the way that you’re playing,” says League. “That the same phrase isn’t as effective depending on what sounds you’re using. So to always keep everything unified. Mostly he mostly he taught by example, by watching him play. You could totally understand his concepts and his approach to music. His way of phrasing and being so expressive and communicative without singing had a huge effect on all of us.”

Snarky Puppy will play Warner Theatre Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $54. To learn more about Snarky Puppy and their music, follow them online at snarkypuppy.com and on Instagram @snarkypuppy.

Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; livenation.com // @warnertheatre

