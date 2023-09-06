Woodworker + Designer Adam Godet Helps Create a More Unified Artistic Community in D.C.

The creator organized the DC Makers’ Guild along with his beautiful woodworking designs.

We spoke with 15 innovative creators around D.C. to learn more about their work. Check out the full roundup here.

In addition to creating innovative designs as a woodworker, Adam Godet organized the DC Makers’ Guild for a more unified artistic community. We chatted with the owner of Godet Woodworking about his trade, the DC Makers’ Guild and inspiration in all his different projects.

District Fray: What drew you to woodworking?

Godet: I grew up in a rural area where using tools and doing work with your hands was expected and respected. I was mesmerized by Norm Abram on PBS’s “New Yankee Workshop” — particularly watching him make dovetail joints. While I’ve built things my whole life, I got serious about fine furniture building in 2009. I’m drawn to the beauty of the wood and the challenge of the craft: to get better every day, master new techniques and engineer solutions that delight clients.

What inspired the DC Makers’ Guild?

The Makers’ Guild was formed because several members of the D.C. maker community recognized we could really benefit from working together in a unified way. It was established in partnership with the Heurich House Museum’s small business development program. The idea is to raise awareness and appreciation of the quality and diversity of locally made artisan goods, and to influence public policy decisions that create a business environment that allows our industry to grow and flourish.

Where in D.C. do you find inspiration for new projects?

I find inspiration in architecture (especially windows and doors) but D.C.’s green spaces are my favorite. It’s a stillness surrounding the otherwise bustling energy of the city. Some of my favorite places are the Arboretum, Rock Creek Park and Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. We’re a hard-working town, so I take pride in making furniture for people’s homes — where they recharge, relax and enjoy their family — and then go back to saving the world.

You’re a writer as well. How do writing and woodworking scratch different creative itches for you?

Writing is largely a personal endeavor for me. In the past few years, I’ve had the opportunity to write for Fine Woodworking magazine, which I enjoy because I get to combine my passions. Whereas woodworking is a slow and deliberate activity, requiring space and time, writing (for me) is relatively quick and can be done anywhere. I use it to work through the various big ideas I have working alone in the shop.

Learn more about the DC Makers’ Guild at dcmakers.org and catch Godet at the Takoma Park Folk Festival on September 10. Check out his work at godetfurniture.com and follow him on Instagram

@godet_woodworking.

Looking for local artists and creators to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to content made and curated by some of the city’s most talented residents. Become a member and support local journalism today.