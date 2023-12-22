Winter Kick: Strut Your Soccer Style with D.C.’s Coolest Long Socks Showcase!

Check out photos from our Summertime Soccer Snapshot.

Missing your shorts, cleats and the smell of sunscreen? Embrace the chill and join a winter league to get those summertime memories back. Here is a look back at this summer players taking to the turf fields making the most of the sunshine. Photos by Scott Fields.

Want to show off your long socks? Join one of our soccer leagues, happening year-round at fields across the DMV. Check out what locations and days we’re offering this season.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.