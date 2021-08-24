Wilco + Sleater-Kinney at Merriweather Post Pavilion // 8.21.21

Bringing back rock n roll to Merriweather Post Pavilion, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney co-headlined on Saturday, August 21. Touring off their new album, “Path of Wellness,” Sleater-Kinney brought the punk energy to the stage. Sleater-Kinney started off the night with the new single “High in the Grass” with great energy and played some of the old favorites like “Entertain” and “Modern Girl.”

“Who’s first concert is this in a long time?” Jeff Tweedy shouted as Wilco came onto the stage.

The band then started off with “A Shot in the Arm” — to honor vaccine card checks and the need for vaccinations. Following, the sets were a mix of old and new for Wilco, playing classic songs like “Jesus, Etc.” and their more recent song “Random Name Generator.” With the epic guitar solo from Nels Cline, rhythmic beat of Glen Kotche and the sweet vocal of Jeff Tweedy, Wilco and Sleater Kinney rocked Merriweather in a memorable return to concert going.