Whether On a Budget or Ready to Spend, Stock Up On Spring Style Essentials

If you get the sudden urge to revamp your wardrobe when warm weather rolls around, you’re not alone. Instead of buying the first few things that catch your eye this spring, invest in some staples that will take you through the warmer months and are ever so versatile. With options for those willing to spend a little extra and those of us on a budget, you can fill your closet with spring essentials either way.

Make It Mini

Just as the Roaring 20s saw in scandalous-for-the-time hemlines, it’s time for miniskirts to make a comeback this spring and summer. Bonus points if you rouge your knees, too.

Splurge: Mini Slip Skirt in Polka Dot; $79.50 at Madewell

Save: Women’s High-Rise Notch Mini Skirt by Wild Fable; $14.45-$17 at Target

Denim Decisions

While I refuse to accept low rise jeans coming back into style, it is worth expanding your closet past your staple skinny jeans. These black numbers with a straight leg look great with a t shirt and flip flops or a cropped blouse and wedges, making them a great staple year round.

Splurge: Donna High Rise Curve Straight Leg Jeans; $98 at Universal Standard

Save: Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Straight Raw-Hem Black Jeans; $39.99 at Old Navy

Jump To It

Ah, the humble jumpsuit: so simple yet very sophisticated. Collared, short sleeved options look great on work Zoom calls as they do spring outings and socially distanced events. With neutrals, brights and patterned options, you can grab one for every occasion.

Splurge: Short Sleeve Jumpsuit; $172-$195 at Big Bud Press

Save: No Boundaries Juniors’ Boilersuit; $19.98 at Walmart

Sunny Shoes

Not quite ready to return to fancy footwear after over a year of wearing house shoes at best? Enter a slide sandal with metallic flair, great for errands, summer hangs, and walks around the neighborhood alike thanks to their comfort and sparkle.

Splurge: Arizona Soft Footbed Leather Sandals: $135 at Birkenstock

Save: Mad Love Prudence Footbed Sandals; $22.99 at Target

Something Sparkly

Though things are looking up, it’s still been a tough year so far. Treat yourself to something sparkly – and locally made – that will make you smile with everyday wear and catch eyes when we start to reenter the world.

Splurge: Green and Blue Quartz Crystal Moon Smile Pendant; $152 at Rachel Pfeffer Jewelry

Save: Sarah Cecilia Gemma Necklace; $68 at Shop Made in DC

Pack of Fun

Fashionable fanny packs are here to stay, and offer lots of convenience in addition to retro flair. Keep your masks, phone, wallet and more at the ready with these fun and functional bags.

Splurge: BAGGU Fanny Pack; $48 at ban.do

Save: ASOS DESIGN Fanny Pack; $11.50 at ASOS

Sun Safe

Not quite a fashion item but essential nevertheless is sunscreen. Whether returning to outdoor happy hours, going for daily walks or just being in the sun more now that the sun sets at a reasonable hour, invest in a sunscreen you love (that doesn’t have to break the bank) for gorgeous, protected skin.

Splurge: Dr. Jart+ Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30; $52 at Sephora

Save: CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen Face Sheer Tint SPF 30; $16.99 at Ulta

