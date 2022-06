The Washington Mystics fell 99-90 to the Phoenix Mercury in overtime on Sunday. Myisha Hines-Allen led the team in scoring with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Currently 3rd in the Eastern Conference, the Mystics play the Mercury at home again tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 2. Photos by Kristina Brown.

