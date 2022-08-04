Photo Gallery: Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces at Entertainment & Sports Arena // 8.2.22

The Washington Mystics grabbed a huge win against the Las Vegas Aces Tuesday night in D.C. Natasha Cloud put away 16 points and came just shy of a double-double with 9 assists. Star rookie Shakira Austin had 15 points and eight rebounds. With this win, the Mystics are now in fourth place in league standings after securing a playoff spot last week. The Mystics take on the Chicago Sky this Friday in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. Photos by K Gabrielle Photography.

