Photo Gallery: Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream at Entertainment & Sports Arena // 6.28.22

Washington Mystics swept Atlanta Dream this Tuesday in a 92-74 win. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics to victory, scoring 18 points, with Ariel Atkins also scoring 15 points for their team. The win keeps their standing in third place, with their next game away this Sunday against the Connecticut Sun. Photos by K Gabrielle Photo.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.