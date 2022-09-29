Max Capacity: The Biggest and Best Concerts this October

It’s officially autumn and the fall touring season is in full effect, with countless great shows happening all month long throughout the DMV area. We’ve got a roundup of five must-see shows to help you take advantage of the musical bounty that awaits you in October.

10.7

The Avalanches at 9:30 Club

Australian electronic music pioneers The Avalanches were missing for over 15 years, as they struggled to follow up their groundbreaking sample-heavy debut album Since I Left You. They finally returned from the extended hiatus in 2016 with the well-received LP Wildflower, and (relatively) soon after followed it up with We Will Always Love You, released in December 2020. Their long-delayed return to the States since their last US tour in 2017 has finally begun, and is sure to be a euphoric experience for their rabid fanbase. $30; 6 p.m.; 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

10.9

Turnstile, Snail Mail, and JPEGMAFIA at The Anthem

This is the kind of tour you get from a band as boundary-pushing and genre agnostic as Turnstile. The edgy, sonically diverse hardcore band’s wide-ranging taste is further showcased by their choice in opening acts, a unique pairing of lush indie rockers Snail Mail and noisy, provocative rapper/producer JPEGMAFIA. Anyone looking for a crash course in what’s exciting in music in 2022, look no further than this gig. $45-$65; 901 Wharf St SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

10.15

Steve Lacy at the Fillmore Silver Spring

You may not recognize Steve Lacy by name, but you’ve almost definitely heard him play guitar: he’s appeared on tracks with everyone from Frank Ocean to Solange to Vampire Weekend. He’s also a talented and acclaimed solo artist, his latest LP “Gemini Rights” has helped solidify his place as one of the most exciting and original musicians working in pop music today, a vessel for the same muse that bewitched artists like Andre 3000 and Prince. $235+. 8 p.m.; 8656 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD; livenation.com // @fillmoresilverspring

10.20

The Comet is Coming and Salmi Rose Joe Louis at Union Stage

Psychedelic jazz/rock trio The Comet is Coming is one of several absolutely killer projects from saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings, whose work you may know from other modern jazz acts like Sons of Kemet, Shabaka and the Ancestors, and Melt Yourself Down. Their latest LP, Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, is a mind-blowing freakout of an album, incorporating electronic music influences into their forceful grooves, and is sure to translate to some face melting live performances. $25-$40; 7 p.m.; 740 Water Street SW, DC; unionstage.com // @unionstage

10.30

Tegan and Sara and Tomberlin at 9:30 Club

Legendary indie pop twin songwriters Tegan and Sara are dropping in on the 9:30 Club for a surprisingly intimate show this month. They’re touring in support of their upcoming tenth album, “Crybaby,” heading out on their first tour since the pandemic started. We can only imagine the sort of reception they’ll get from their legions of dedicated fans when they retake the stage here in D.C. $85; 7 p.m.; 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club