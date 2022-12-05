Max Capacity: The Biggest + Best Concerts this December

Just because the holidays are around the corner doesn’t mean you can’t make a little time to get out to a show or two this month. There are plenty of solid gigs happening in the DMV area in December, so we’ve put together a list of five high-quality happenings, from stacked bills of popular acts presented by radio stations to family-friendly holiday entertainment.

12.7

DC101-derland 2022 at The Anthem

It’s December and that means it’s time for holiday-themed, radio-sponsored concerts like the DC101-derland, featuring Jimmy Eat World, Spoon, The Struts, Silversun Pickups, and TALK. There’s a little of something for every flavor of rock fan at this year’s DC101-derland, from nostalgic emo fans to aging indie rockers to those with their fingers on the pulse of what’s next. Celebrate the holiday season with a bountiful evening of alternative rock and roll. $75. 6 p.m. 901 Wharf St. SW D.C.; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

12.8

Burna Boy at Capital One Arena

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Burna Boy is touring in support of his chart-topping new album, “Love, Damini,” a critically acclaimed collection of tracks featuring appearances from a diverse cast of collaborators, including Ladysmith Black Mambas, Kehlani, and Ed Sheeran. His innovative, genre-hopping approach has helped him become one of the biggest names in music, and his triumphant headlining set at the Capital One Arena is sure to be one to remember. $76-$860. 7:30 p.m. 601 F St. NW D.C.; capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

12.11

Emmylou Harris at Hamilton Live

Critically acclaimed singer, award-winning songwriter, and living legend Emmylou Harris headlines an intimate performance with ticket sales benefitting Bonaparte’s Retreat, a dog rescue in Nashville she founded. After several decades at the top of her craft, Harris still has one of the most compelling, expressive voices in country music. This is a must-see event for anyone with even a passing interest in the history of American popular music. $90. 6:30 p.m.; 600 14th St NW Washington, D.C.; live.thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

12.13

Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball at Capital One Arena

Headlined by massive acts like Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, and Khalid, Hot 99.5’s annual celebration of all things Top 40 is back for another holiday show to help you close out your concert-going year with a bang. Show up early to catch opening sets from up-and-coming acts like Kim Petras, Lauv, Tate McRae, and Ava Max among others. $30-$200. 7:30 p.m. 601 F St. NW D.C.; capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

12.21

Straight No Chaser at MGM National Harbor

Unquestionably one of the most popular a cappella groups going, Straight No Chaser has made a name for themselves touring every holiday season with a lively show that mixes covers of popular songs, movie themes, and plenty of Christmas songs. This year is their 25th anniversary, a milestone they’re celebrating all December long with a sprawling US tour. This family-friendly event is the perfect way to get off the couch and into a theater for some high-quality seasonal entertainment. $69.50 to $282.50; Wednesday December 21st 7:30 p.m.; 101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD; mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com // @mgmnationalharbor

