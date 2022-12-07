5 Art Shows To Enjoy This December

We’re back with another roundup of five more high quality art shows happening in D.C. this month. From group photography shows to a showcase of multimedia works from D.C.-based art scene staples to a first-ever show from a forgotten impressionist master, there’s plenty of art openings worth checking out in December.

“Art on the Rise” at Signal House D.C.

Arts incubator program Art on the Rise hosts their second annual gallery opening at Signal House the second weekend in December, complete with an opening reception, a silent Go-Go, and a family-friendly day. This group exhibition features art from a variety of artists who have worked with the program over the last year, expect an eclectic array of work from up-and-coming Black creators. Free; Thursday December 6th and Friday December 8th 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday December 10th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; 1255 Union St. NE, DC; signalhousedc.com // @signalhousedc

“Interlaced: Mohammed Obeid & Yazan Aboushi” at Slow Down Market

North Dupont fashion boutique Slow Down Market hosts a new opening from two D.C.-based artists whose work explores their shared Arab heritage across various media. Obaid’s work is influenced by his Syrian ancestry, incorporating the geometric patterns found in Islamic art into his current preferred medium of layered paper art. Aboushi’s photographic work pays tribute to his Palestinian heritage, using the medium to help tell stories of his culture. Free; Thursday December 6th 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; 1710 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; thisistribute.xyz // @thisistribute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tribute Collective (@thisistribute)

“An Italian Impressionist in Paris: Giuseppe De Nittis” at The Phillips Collection

The Phillips Collection hosts the first ever US exhibition dedicated to the work of European impressionist painter Giuseppe De Nittis, a show featuring over 70 works from this unheralded master. The show is a career-spanning look at the work of this colleague of Degas and Manet, an Italian painter whose career took off during the Impressionist boom of the 1870s and 1880s in Paris. $16; Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 1600 21st St. NW, DC; phillipscollection.org // @phillipscollection

“Unstill Waters: Contemporary Photography from India” at the National Museum of Asian Art

A group show focused on images from across India from five photographers: Ravi Agarwal, Atul Bhalla, Gigi Scaria, Ketaki Sheth, and Sheba Chhachhi, Unstill Waters is a showcase of contemporary Indian photography that considers the current state of the country from environmental, social, and political perspectives. The exhibition opens December 10th at the National Museum of Asian Art, to run until June 2023. Free; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; 1050 Independence Ave SW, DC; asia.si.edu // @natasianart

“Cristy West: Distillations” at Foundry Gallery

Mixed media artist Cristy West often looks to poetry for inspiration when working on new pieces, using another form to help guide her exploration of new forms, media, and styles. Her abstract work has a playful, lyrical feel to it, channeling the sort of wonder felt when encountering a new way of thinking when reading a new favorite poem. Free; Friday through Sunday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; 2118 8th St. NW, DC; foundrygallery.org // @foundrygallerydc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foundry Gallery- est. 1971 (@foundrygallerydc)