Walking Concert Thanks Healthcare Heroes

Healthcare workers are risking their lives everyday on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus. To celebrate these heroes and all that they do for the community, the Aria Development Group funded and organized a Walking Concert with the musicians of 7DrumCity. Eight musicians walked 45 minutes from the 7DrumCity music space to the Children’s National Hospital, bringing along car packages to deliver during their finale performance outside of the hospital’s main entrance.

