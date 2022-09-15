“It’s Been so Long:” Ramesh Srivastava Discusses the Return of Voxtrot

Over 10 years ago, the American indie scene was in the throes of establishing the biggest acts that would define modern music.

Whether it was the Internet-fueled rise of Arctic Monkeys or the ever-growing tastemakers status of The Strokes, this era of Pitchfork-touted bands and early YouTube virality gave way to acts that paved the way for eclectically oddball and sincere experimentation.

But out of all the bands from the mid-2000s, no one deserves the mantel more than Austin, Texas’ Voxtrot.

Synthesizing the echoes of post-new wave indie into a more modern context, Voxtrot’s reputation as the band that could’ve gone so much further still lingers in the heads of many fans today.

Despite the band calling it quits in 2010 and moving away from the Voxtrot name, you can’t keep a good band down. And you can’t keep that band from going on a highly-anticipated tour 12 years later.

“It’s been so long,” lead singer Ramesh Srivastava says. “I’m really happy with what we’re doing, but of course it’s not exactly what I imagined back then.”

While speaking to Srivastava about the impending Voxtrot reunion tour that finds itself at The Black Cat on September 18, the charismatic frontman opened up about how it feels to revisit music made when he was just a young man.

“There is a lingering feeling of embarrassment. But the songs have a spirit of their own, and I have less of an ego now. I’m totally on board with how the emotions are universal in these tracks.”

Along with being face-to-face with old feelings and rifling through a catalog of deeply personal songs, the Voxtrot reunion also finds the band coming to terms with their new fanbase: music devotees who didn’t grow up with the songs, but found solace through social media and Spotify playlist connectivity.

“I totally wasn’t aware of this strong element in newer, younger fans,” Srivastava confesses while mentioning how blown away he is by the high energy in #voxtrot posts.

With TikTok remixes, lyrics took on new meaning with younger fans. Voxtrot was impressed by all the resounding attention they received online — indie fans who were jonesing for an action-packed reunion tour have no idea how influential Gen Z ‘net culture has been in this well-deserved resurgence.

“Out of any Voxtrot song that deserves to blow up as a TikTok, it would definitely be ‘The Start of Something’ [a 2005 “Raised By Wolves” release also featured on 2022’s “Early Music” compilation].”

There’s no doubt that the horizon seems bright and awe-inspiring for those in the Voxtrot camp.

Not only have Srivastava and his bandmates grown since their earlier days in the music scene, but they’ve also exemplified that growth by revisiting the past and finding beauty in it.

Srivastava didn’t see Voxtrot going on this path when he was a young kid with rock star aspirations, but to have such a pivotal project in his life resonate with so many new people and inspire a whole entire tour, it’s obvious that Voxtrot’s legacy and Srivastava’s efforts are worth their weight in gold.

Voxtrot plays at The Black Cat on September 18th. And be sure to visit their Bandcamp page to purchase “Early Music” and “Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B​-​Sides.”

Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC

