Video: “Thangin'” Starring Comedian Mike Kurtz

D.C. Comedian Mike Kurtz’s stand-up routine is inspired by real-life events, as he often faces criticism for his interracial relationship. In this comedy sketch, Kurtz wrestles his pride, as he grapples with the daily challenges of dating a well-endowed black woman.

Directed + Produced by Joe Marshall (@joelumberjack)

Written by Mike Kurtz (@oh_aiiiight), Sean Osborne (@ptendergrass) + Joe Marshall

Starring Mike Kurtz, Charleigh Reeder (@kweenleigh), Sean Osborne, David Balagizi (@_zunnni_) + Joe Marshall

Filmed + Edited by Jack Schwartz (@jacktellsjokes)

Audio by Victor Gonzalez (@wtf_vic_)

