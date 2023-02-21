Music
Photo Gallery: Viagra Boys + Lip Critic at 9:30 Club 2.13.23
February 21, 2023 @ 1:00pm
The punk rock losers from Sweden came out to a sold-out crowd at 9:30 Club. Making their debut in the D.C. venue, the post-punk Viagra Boys are touring behind the most recent release, “Cave World.” Displaying a body of tattoos, lead singer Sebastian Murphy puts on quite a show for the crowd with his don’t care attitude. Enjoy some photos of the Boys and opener Lip Critic. Photos by Mike Kim.
