Tysons’ New Indoor Pickleball Haven: A Smash Hit

Pickleball has been taking the country by storm and it’s easy to see why. Combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the sport is easy to follow and tons of fun regardless of your age or ability. The wildly popular sport has led to a new Major League team and even chatter about adding it to the Olympics!

As the pickleball scene in the DC area continues to grow, The Pickleball Club of Tysons, a new indoor facility, has opened to meet the growing demand. Located in an industrial park in Tysons within walking distance of the Silver Line Metro, the recreational facility features six dedicated pickleball courts suitable for play all year round.

The space is the brainchild of co-owner and chief operating officer Tarlika Amin, who raised the idea of opening her own club to address a lack of indoor courts in the area. “It was hard to find courts to play. I had to go to Chantilly to find an indoor court and they were always booked up. I was always on a waitlist. Some people call me a serial entrepreneur; when I see an opportunity to do something, I make up my mind to do it.”

No matter the weather, you can get in some good cardio or socialize with other players on climate-controlled courts. CushionMaster surfaces offer pickleball players softer play and flexibility and courts are available for lessons, open play, competitive leagues and other events for those who catch the pickleball bug. In addition to free play, the club also offers a variety of lessons and skill-based clinics to help newbies and experts up their game. Weekend round robins have been a big hit and usually sell out.

Helpful to know: You’ll find the entire calendar of their events and open play on Court Reserve.

With 90,000-square-feet of space and a comfortable lounge area, Pickleball Club of Tysons offers a welcoming space for brand new players who don’t know a “dead ball” from a “dink shot” to book a court with friends and rent paddles and balls and learn to play – or for seasoned players with a group that wants a more social game.

The facility is also becoming a hotspot for corporate retreats for big-name companies looking for new ways to spark team-building. “We’re seeing great demand from both corporate groups and groups of friends to utilize the courts for their social hours,” says Amin.

The facility is gearing up to host socially-competitive league play starting in September. You can sign up as an individual player, a group or a team. Register your interest and get notified when registration is open:

The second annual pickleball pop-up returns to the National Mall on September 27 – 28, so there’s still time to book a court at the facility and take some lessons to perfect your shot. Or make plans to cheer on Paul Lambers, Director of Pickleball, and Ryan Lopez who teaches foundational skills and drills; both employees have been invited to participate and show off their stuff.

Whether you want to show off your skills during open play or just enjoy a recreational game with friends, you can get your pickleball fix at Pickleball Club of Tysons.

You can drop in, or get a monthly membership. Non-member prices start at $16 to book a pickleball court, and drop-in play costs $10. If you don’t have equipment, don’t worry – they provide it. And you’re free to bring in your own food and drinks to keep you fueled up for the game.