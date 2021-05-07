Treat Mom with These Mother’s Day Brunches + Bites

The family matriarch deserves to be showered with all the love (and sweets) no matter the day, but Mother’s Day is an opportunity to treat mom (or another special person in your life) with some extra love. Check out these spots offering special menus, packages and gifts to lavish mom with on her special day.

Best Buns Bread Company

This Arlington bakery is known for its hearth-baked breads and pastries, but on Mother’s Day, they’re marking the occasion with all the sweet treats for mom. Make a statement with a double decker chocolate heart cake featuring layers of buttercream icing and the option to add a personalized note on top. Other sweets to consider? Cupcakes topped with an edible flower and heart-shaped cookies. Orders are available for curbside pickup or delivery through Sunday. bestbunsbreadco.com // @bestbunsbreadco

Colada Shop

This past year has been tough for traveling, but you can still transport mom to Cuba with a picnic basket filled with pastries and snacks from Cuban eatery and cafe Colada Shop. Baskets are packed with flower-shaped guava pastelitos, empanadas, croquetas and coconut oat and quinoa pudding along with a bottle of Cava and house-made hibiscus elderflower reduction so you can mix your own cocktails al fresco. Picnic baskets are available in multiple sizes, serving two ($60) or four ($90). Order for pickup at the cafe’s D.C. locations at 14th Street and The Wharf or at the newly opened Potomac, Maryland outpost. www.coladashop.com // @coladashop

Foxtrot Market

Bring the spa experience home to mom with Foxtrot Market’s selection of relaxation packages. Shop from a variety of curated gift boxes filled with candles, face masks, CBD oils and more or mix and match and send mom bottles of sommelier-selected wines, bath soaks and salts, and sweets (think decadent brownies, layered cookies and gummy mixes). Add on a fresh flower bouquet featuring tulips, ranunculus, lisianthus, snapdragons, lilies and daisies from local florist Little Acre Flowers for extra flare. foxtrotco.com // @foxtrotmarket

Immigrant Food

This restaurant is partnering with Asylum Works to offer reusable cookie tins filled with alfajores (the South American sandwich cookie featuring dulce de leche and coconut flakes). Send a tin to mom, an asylum-seeking mother or caregiver as part of their Mother’s Day “Gift of Goodness” – proceeds go towards social services and community support to help asylum seekers in D.C. Immigrant Food will also be offering an aptly named brunch special all weekend long: Empowered Croque Madam. The updated spin on the classic sandwich features pastrami and mushrooms in addition to the traditional Swiss cheese, bechamel and egg sandwich, served with Belgian fries and aioli sauce. immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Le Diplomate

Flowers and French toast are on deck for Le Diplomate’s Mother’s Day celebrations. Topped with Chantilly cream, strawberry compote and fresh mint, the brunch staple will make its way to the menu over Mother’s Day weekend and transition to the main menu afterwards. The 14th Street brasserie will be teaming up with local, woman-owned flower shop She Loves Me for a Parisian Flower Market pop-up offering beautiful bouquets on-site. Le Diplomate’s vintage glace cart will also make an appearance and every mom will receive a complimentary, pre-packaged scoop of blueberry-violet, raspberry-rose, or vanilla glace to end brunch on a sweet note. lediplomatedc.com // @lediplomatedc

Napoli Salumeria

For a taste of Naples, treat mom to a four-course meal from Napoli Salumeria. A great option for those celebrating at home, the Neapolitan takeout meal is $98 and comes with a rucola and fennel salad, homemade ravioli filled with burrata, a choice of branzino or rack of lamb and gelato or sorbetto for dessert. All items are ready to cook and serve two; a pre-order is available online.

www.napolisalumeria.com // @napolisalumeria

Pizzeria Paradiso

For mamas with a green thumb, Pizzeria Paradiso will be teaming up with Black- and woman-owned plant company Grounded Plants for a special Mother’s Day package. Choose an appetizer and Neapolitan pie from the menu and pair it with a golden pothos or snake plant. Ceramic planters, bottles of wine and additional pizzas are available for add-on; packages are $49.50 and available for pickup at the pizzeria’s Spring Valley and Hyattsville locations. www.eatyourpizza.com // @eatyourpizza

Stable

Enjoy a Swiss escape with Stable’s special brunch package featuring all the carbs in the form of scratch-made buttery croissants, a loaf of traditional Swiss Wurzel bread and Swiss-style doughnuts. Other items include Tếte de Moine cheese elegantly shaped into flowers, Berliners, house-smoked salmon paired with all of the necessary accoutrements, chicken liver pâté and a bottle of sparkling wine and orange juice. To top everything off, the package also comes with an 8-piece box of truffles from Swiss chocolatier Läderach. Brunch packages are $85. stabledc.com // @stable_dc

The Salt Line

For a picnic-perfect meal, treat your seafood-loving mom to brunch from dock-to-table restaurant The Salt Line. The special takeout package ($50) serves four and includes crab and caraway quiche with zucchini, a spring salad, scratch-made Parker House rolls and strawberry parfaits. www.thesaltline.com // @thesaltline

Xiquet

Delight mom with an upscale dining experience at the newly-minted Michelin star restaurant from paella master Danny Lledó. Xiquet will offer a three and five ($90 and $150 per person, respectively) course tasting menu of Valencian specialities prepared over open wood fire. All moms will be toasted with a glass of complimentary Cava to start the meal off with. For those celebrating at home, a four course takeout menu is also available. www.xiquetdl.com // @xiquetdl

