Transformer’s “The Invincible Visible” Lights up Emerging Contemporary Artists

Transformer DC illuminates emerging artists in their newest exhibition and benefit auction.

Transformer is dedicated to empowering artists for a brighter future. In the inherently creative industry of visual and experiential arts, profit-driven businesses often lose sight of the benefits that truly support artists when they become overly focused on the buying, selling, and trading of artwork.

As an artist-centered non-profit, Transformer represents communities of like-minded artists and art lovers who are committed to elevating, connecting, and propelling emerging artists, all while maintaining innovative and sophisticated programming of contemporary art.

The latest exhibition, “The Invincible Visible,” highlights the ‘never dull’ spirit of contemporary art, all while spotlighting a new generation of emerging artists at local, national, and international levels- from students at American University in D.C. to established creators in Argentina.

What makes “The Invincible Visible” particularly special, however, is that it serves as Transformer’s 19th iteration of its annual auction, accompanied by a benefit gala that features a lineup of experiences that directly parallel the messaging, demeanor and ethos of the artwork. In partnership with Diplomatic Chair Jorge Martín Arturo Argüello, the Embassy of Argentina is collaborates with the exhibit to present this year’s annual auction and benefit gala.

The gala features drag performances by renowned D.C. drag queen and mistress of ceremony Pussy Noir, along with special guest PWRPUFF of D.C.’s Flower Factory Collective. The public can bid on magnificent artwork in addition to curated lifestyle experiences including, home art consultations, a chef’s tasting menu at Grazie Nonna, a stay at The LINE Hotel, a celebrity psychic experience, and much more.

At American University’s Katzen Arts Center, over 150 works of paintings, sculptures, and mixed media compositions line an expansive rotunda and hall, pouring with natural light.

Hanna Thompson, marketing and communications manager of the Arts Center, says the exhibit “[comes] at a time where we were thinking about our shared humanity and what connects us as people and artists.”

The idea of illuminating the invisible is not just the theme for this exhibition, but also speaks to a broader all-encompassing approach to the artistic process. What we perceive at first glance as a finished product often exists without us knowing the genesis of the artist’s idea or inspiration.

Hearing local D.C. creators unveil the curtain behind their personal journey to the final product during special programming for “The Invincible Visible” informed the individuality communicated in each piece- some of which were years in the making.

“Absurdity is a powerful force, and people should go towards absurdity in an age where truth is being disputed,” says featured artist Adam Griffiths on the inspiration for his drawings.

Another local artist, Heather Harvey, is interested in “the tension between subjective and objective ways of knowing, [and] using them as metaphors for subjective experiences and emotions.”

All pieces featured in the exhibit are available for bidding at online auction, or in-person at the 19th annual benefit gala. Head over to the Katzen Arts Center to enjoy and support the emerging voices of contemporary art that hold Washington, DC near and dear.

Transformer DC: 1404 P Street NW, DC; transformerdc.org // @transformerdc

