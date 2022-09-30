The New Wave of D.C. Fashion Crossword

This month, we’re highlighting the fashion industry. Below, you’ll find clues related to shape, silhouette, line, color and texture. There are other clues, but the more fashion on the brain the better you’ll perform. Now make it work. See the answers here.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Checkered

4 Fashionable footwear

8 Ex Nihilo’s Honoré Delights or Musc Noir for Her from Narciso Rodriguez

10 Dark brown color and coffee order

12 Shaded hair color

14 Adorns

17 Two in Spain

18 Pacific Island nation

19 Runway VIPs

23 Type of sweater

24 Uncomplicated

27 Shoulder bag part

30 Historic period

32 _______ of Capri

33 Intangible qualities

34 Type of earring

35 Addition to a letter, abbr.

DOWN

1 Make a vivid impression, as a color for example

2 Lilting tune

3 Painted sloppily

4 Mixes

5 Original manufacturer’s item, abbr.

6 Company abbreviation

7 Knitted neck warmer

9 Shade tree

11 Wine cask material

12 Not operating

13 Small, delicate jewel

15 Necklaces worn closely around the throat

16 Jogging gear

20 Colorful Mexican sashes

21 Fashionista’s concerns

22 Tailor’s line

23 Prefix with angle

24 Shade of green, as a color

25 Debussy’s “La _______’’

26 Popular hospital TV series

28 Piece of advice

29 Swiss mountain

31 Exclamation of surprise

