The New Wave of D.C. Fashion Crossword
September 30, 2022 @ 12:00pm
This month, we’re highlighting the fashion industry. Below, you’ll find clues related to shape, silhouette, line, color and texture. There are other clues, but the more fashion on the brain the better you’ll perform. Now make it work. See the answers here.
ACROSS
1 Checkered
4 Fashionable footwear
8 Ex Nihilo’s Honoré Delights or Musc Noir for Her from Narciso Rodriguez
10 Dark brown color and coffee order
12 Shaded hair color
14 Adorns
17 Two in Spain
18 Pacific Island nation
19 Runway VIPs
23 Type of sweater
24 Uncomplicated
27 Shoulder bag part
30 Historic period
32 _______ of Capri
33 Intangible qualities
34 Type of earring
35 Addition to a letter, abbr.
DOWN
1 Make a vivid impression, as a color for example
2 Lilting tune
3 Painted sloppily
4 Mixes
5 Original manufacturer’s item, abbr.
6 Company abbreviation
7 Knitted neck warmer
9 Shade tree
11 Wine cask material
12 Not operating
13 Small, delicate jewel
15 Necklaces worn closely around the throat
16 Jogging gear
20 Colorful Mexican sashes
21 Fashionista’s concerns
22 Tailor’s line
23 Prefix with angle
24 Shade of green, as a color
25 Debussy’s “La _______’’
26 Popular hospital TV series
28 Piece of advice
29 Swiss mountain
31 Exclamation of surprise
