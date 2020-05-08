Culture

Photographer Mike Kim. Photo by Kimchi Photography.

The May 2020 Cover

May 8, 2020 @ 5:02pm |

Our May cover features glimpses into D.C. lives during quarantine, from chef and restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang cooking with his daughter Amara and artist Emon Surakitkoson cuddling with her English bulldog Noodle to concert photographer Mike Kim enjoying a glass of wine and a good read on his rooftop. We were thrilled to highlight a small but diverse group of interviewees and friends of the magazine in their element on the cover, and you can check out our full photo gallery of submissions right here.

