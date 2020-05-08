The May 2020 Cover

Our May cover features glimpses into D.C. lives during quarantine, from chef and restaurateur Erik Bruner-Yang cooking with his daughter Amara and artist Emon Surakitkoson cuddling with her English bulldog Noodle to concert photographer Mike Kim enjoying a glass of wine and a good read on his rooftop. We were thrilled to highlight a small but diverse group of interviewees and friends of the magazine in their element on the cover, and you can check out our full photo gallery of submissions right here.

Musician O-Slice at home. Salmon & pup by Paul Taylor, founder of the Get a Hero Be a Hero pop-up. Dinner spread by Amanda McClements, owner of Salt & Sundry and Little Leaf. Baking bread by MoKi Media's Channing Lee Foster. Workspace by District Fray contributor Rich Kessler. Vino and live stream by District Fray contributor Shantel Mitchell Breen. Tools of the trade by local photographer Eric Lee. Service Bar's Chad Spangler cooking. Scrabble with my nine-year-old daughter by Amanda Sweet, owner of Bucklesweet Media. Picnic by Maha & Dannia Hakki of MoKi Media. Photographer Tony Powell at work. Photographer Mike Kim plays guitar. Music writer Jake Ramirez. Kelly Carnes of Carnes & Co makes CAREonavirusCandles. Jon Schott of The People's Drug makes a drink. I.M.P.'s Jordan Grobe at home. I.M.P.'s Audrey Fix Schaefer ready for her walk. Gardening by Sense's Erin Derosa. Fresh baked goods by District Fray staff writer Lani Furbank. Dan Carter in drag. Photo by Cassidy DuHon. Cocktail by District Fray contributor Jean Schindler. Chef Erik Bruner-Yang and daughter Amara pick ingredients. Call Your Mother Deli's Andrew Dana with pup. Artist Emon Surakitkoson designs a Buttercream Bakery cake. Allegory's Paul Gonzalez and Daru's Holly Lowe prep for cocktail hour. Prev 1 of 25 Next

