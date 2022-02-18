Photo Gallery: The Marías at 9:30 Club // 2.14.22

On a cold and windy Valentine’s night, The Marías brought warmth to the sold-out 9:30 Club show for their “Cinema” tour. If you could imagine the perfect Valentine’s concert, The Marias performing would definitely be on your list. With the soft voice of lead singer María Zardoya and the beautiful combination of Latin pop and psychedelic rock, they bring a sound that is rich and complex. Their new album, “Hush,” was a conduit for exercising their music muscle more intensely. The night started with a huge banger: the song “Calling You Back,” which features heavy guitar sounds and distorted vocals. Followed by “Un millon,” a song that is heavily inspired by Zardoya’s love for Latin pop music. Their stage set featured an inviting backdrop of a huge window with curtains. Midway through their set, a nice Valentine’s surprise came on. As Zardoya was ready to sing “Over the Moon,” Josh Conway, the band’s drummer and her partner, came on the stage for a duet. He took her hand and waltzed around the stage as her bandmates threw petals of roses at them. Experiencing The Marías live is like watching a nostalgic ‘70s romance movie; for one night, you are sucked into an enchanted world. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.