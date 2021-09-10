The District’s Most Epic Scavenger Hunt Returns

A district-wide thematic scavenger hunt, hosted by Game Genius, opens to the public on Sept. 24, and runs until Oct. 11.

This is the third annual District Hunt hosted by Game Genius, a non-profit organization dedicated to meshing play, architecture, education and philanthropy through innovative, cutting-edge events and activities. This year’s hunt, playfully titled “Treasured Greens and In-Betweens,” is an exciting product of their core mission.

“A lot of what brings me joy is using games in play to help people think about issues they care about,” Peter Williamson, founder of Game Genius and the District Hunt, says. “[And] Game Genius is always looking for creative ways to showcase the D.C. community. So I think the marriage of those two things just seemed really natural for us [in creating the District Hunt].”

Each iteration of the District Hunt is built around a central theme — 2019’s hunt focused on “Women’s History,” while 2020’s hunt focused on “Mental Health.” “Treasured Greens and In-Betweens” thematically revolves around climate and the environment, providing players with the opportunity to learn something new about these issues and about local changemakers in their community, while simultaneously diving into the sci-fi, fantasy world hosted within the story of the hunt. It’s play and education in perfect synchrony.

This year’s hunt, like previous years, is entirely free to play. Potential players are encouraged to sign up in teams of 1-5. While the majority of the hunt takes place outdoors, the volunteer developers at Game Genius want to be cognizant of people’s comfort levels in public spaces, as we find ourselves still in the throes of a global pandemic. With this in mind, this year’s hunt was developed in a way that enables players and teams to complete as much of the hunt as they deem appropriate, without losing out on any of the fun.

Nothing about this year’s hunt is mandatory. If you want to spend all day with the hunt, go ahead. If you want the hunt to be a quick break between Zoom calls, so be it. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure for the modern age — how the story builds out comes from the players’ hearts and minds (and schedules). At the end of the hunt, all players, regardless of level of completion, will have an equal opportunity to race against the clock for the storyline’s final puzzle.

“We’re trying to develop the story [so] that you’re building out something that’s very unique to you, [it’ll] be like a key that you’re trying to accumulate,” Williamson says. “But that key is very particular to the person who’s done it because it depends on which locations you’ve gone to.”

Registration for the hunt is open now, and closes on Sept. 17. Once registered, players can participate in one of two distinct ways. On the opening weekend, players have the option to approach the hunt with a competitive edge in a race against the clock (and other teams) to finish the puzzle as fast as possible — competing for bragging rights and special prizes. This option is perfect for thrill-seekers and those who love self-imposing a higher-than-usual BMP.

If you’re looking for a different pace, after the opening weekend, players will have the option to complete the puzzle on their own time. This gives players the opportunity to leisurely enjoy the hunt without time pressures and fully appreciate where the game takes them. Players can get lunch, continue exploring the nooks and crannies of the District, or simply head home and plan to finish the next day, once their feet and legs are ready to throw in the towel. Whatever level of play you desire, you can curate your District Hunt to match your desired experience.

Williamson, a professional golfer in a past life, aspires for the District Hunt to become a community staple in D.C. — something friends and families can look forward to each year. Williamson’s experiences as a golfer, his studies of architecture and geography in school and his passion for philanthropy have landed him at a fascinating crossroad — a crossroad that has inspired the creation of both Game Genius and the District Hunt.

“I found that play and games [are] a constant across all communities, [they] might have looked different depending on where you were around the world, but playing games [are] a really important cultural piece,” Williamson says. “I was always going to try to use play and games for some form of social good.”

Williamson’s central goal for this year’s hunt is for people to have fun, and discover new ways of play. He hopes that players can enjoy nature while learning how it’s shaped, and specifically, how it’s shaped locally within our community.

“And so hopefully, over time, we can kind of build out this idea [that the District Hunt] is a ‘by the community, for the community’ type event, and Game Genius is just the body behind it that is helping catalyze it forward,” Williamson says. “If the community wants to get involved with designing this thing, we really want to take it forward in that direction.”

To learn more about the District Hunt and Game Genius, visit gamegenius.org/districthunt or follow them on Instagram @gamegeniusdc.

