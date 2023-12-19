Cook + Drink Your Way Through The Commentary’s Pizza + Cocktail Classes

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn how to make pizza from scratch, to learn new cocktail recipes, to make friends and just have a fun evening at The Commentary Social House.

Every month, The Commentary in Arlington hosts an Artisan Pizza + Craft Cocktail Class. Interactive and fun, participants pay $50 to learn how to make their own pizza and a duo of craft cocktails. After the cooking and crafting, guests get to enjoy their culinary creations with the beverages they concocted. It’s a great opportunity to learn how to make pizza from scratch, to learn new cocktail recipes, to make friends and just have a fun evening. Here are all the details!

The Pizza Class

Hosted by The Commentary’s Executive Chef Francecil Ponte, the class is led by kitchen supervisor Rita Massa who hails from Napoli and is known as the “Pizza Queen.” Guests arrive, check in and are escorted to a large communal table, where each person has their own pizza station and is provided with an apron and a towel.

The class begins right on time so be sure not to be late. Each station at the table is set up with a pizza board, a ball of pizza dough and a bowl of flour. The course is a delightfully interactive experience. Rita demonstrates how to roll and knead the dough into a circle, which is harder than it sounds! From there, the pizza students are provided with bowls of tomato sauce, which is swirled onto the pizza with loads of pizza toppings for your personal pie, including different kinds of cheese, basil, spinach, garlic, and tomatoes. When you are done dressing your pizza, chef will whisk it away to bake in the venue’s pizza oven. Then, on to the cocktail class!

The Craft Cocktails Class

In another section of the restaurant a table is set up with bottles of liquor, mixers, garnishes, and shakers. Guests choose from one of two drink options which change seasonally and from class to class; of late one of the offerings was a pumpkin-spiced old-fashioned. A friendly bartender will assist you with measuring and placing all the ingredients in a shaker, shaking it to perfection, pouring the mixed drink into a glass, and adding your garnishes of choice. Nothing to do then but find a table to enjoy your drink and your pizza, which has now emerged from the pizza oven, bubbling and ready for eating.

The Logistics

Each class is one hour, and four classes are hosted on the day of the monthly pizza and cocktail class. You can book tickets on Eventbrite, and should do so well in advance because they do sell out! Feel free to come early to have a drink at the bar, or to purchase a drink to enjoy while you are making your pizza. You are also welcome to stay after you have finished your pizza and cocktail for more food or drinks. The class is fun on your own, or with a partner or group of friends. At only $50, this offering is a steal.

The Commentary: 801 N Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA; thecommentaryarl.com // @thecommentaryarl

