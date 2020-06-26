Play
The Boro Drive-In Movie Series Gallery
June 26, 2020 @ 6:17pm
The Boro Tysons hosted a drive-in movie series on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in June and July, starting with live entertainment across the street at Boro Place and ending with a relaxing evening outside in front of the big movie screen playing classics from Grease to Jurassic Park. Photos by LAFlicks Photography.
