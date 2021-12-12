Music
Photo Gallery: The Aces with Sawyer + The Beaches at 9:30 Club // 12.10.21
December 12, 2021 @ 12:00pm
On Saturday, December 10, during the final leg of their “Under the Influence Tour,” The Aces — the Utah-born all-female powerhouse alternative pop band — rocked the District’s iconic 9:30 Club with openers Sawyer and the Beaches. Photos by Nate Payne Photography.
