District Dine-Ins, Dine-Outs + Desserts to Devour This Thanksgiving

With yet another global-pandemic-laden Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s inevitable that, well, we’re tired. If you’re not feeling up to tackling the turkey yourself this year, or simply want to treat yourself to some fine festive dining — look no further. We at the District Fray have kept our ears, noses and taste buds to the ground, scouring the District for the best turkey-day-deals. Whether you’re looking for a dine-in or dine-out experience, or looking for a tantalizing, warm dessert to bring home, we have the perfect options for you and your loved ones.

Bistro Bis

Bistro Bis is happy to serve as your one-stop-shop this coming Thanksgiving. Owned by JBF award-winning chef Jeffery Buben, Bistro Bis is hosting a dine-in Thanksgiving day deal, featuring dishes such as heritage turkey breast with sweet potato puree, apple fennel and chestnut stuffing, and more. They also have pickup and delivery options, as well as their annual pie sale — providing post-feast delicacies such as lemon chess pie, bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin spice pie and more. Various times and dates. $25.95+. Bistro Bis: 15 E St. NW, DC; bistrobis.com // @bistrobisdc

Café Riggs

Café Riggs is offering a pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu for $62 per person. The menu includes a roasted butternut squash soup, organic turkey, potato mousseline, brussel sprouts, cranberry sauce and more — including a miniature pumpkin pie and cranberry pate de fruits for dessert. Wine pairings can be added for $42 per person. 2-9 p.m. $62+. Café Riggs: 900 F St. NW, DC; riggsdc.com/bars-restaurants/cafe-riggs // @caferiggs

Carmine’s Family-Style Feast

Carmine’s will offer a traditional Thanksgiving feast on November 25 — an 18 pound turkey with sausage and sage stuffing, Brussels sprouts , string beans, baby carrots, sweet potatoes and mashed potatoes — all for $275. This family-style feast serves 8 people at $34.38 per person. And, if you have room in the car and stomach, you can cap off this delicious feast with either an apple or pumpkin pie. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. $275. Carmine’s: 425 7th St. NW, DC; carminesnyc.com // @carminesnyc

Central Michael Richard

For his first Thanksgiving at the helm of Central Michel Richard’s kitchen, Executive Chef Chris Edwards is offering a menu with a traditional turkey entrée, plus several Central classics like steak frites and Michel Richard’s classic fried chicken recipe. Dessert selections include a sweet potato cheesecake and, another Michel Richard standard, the “Kit Kat” chocolate bar. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. $28 – $65. Central Michel Richard: 1001 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; centralmichelrichard.com // @centralmrdc

Chipkick

The cookie connoisseurs at Chipkick are launching a special Thanksgiving cookie collection. The locally-based, family-run baking company has created a batch of new cookie concoctions, including fun flavors such as “glazed and confused,” “everything nice,” “rolling in the dough” and more. Online ordering for nationwide shipping requests have been released, so order while you can. Various times and locations. $4+. Chipkick: ​​25387 Pleasant Valley Rd. Chantilly, VA; chipkickcookies.com // @chipkickcookies

Colada

Colada Shop has you covered for some unique Cuban-inspired holiday desserts. With four running locations in the DMV area, Colada Shop is excited to offer two Caribbean inspired Thanksgiving pies for those craving some Caribbean flare at home during the holiday season — dulce de leche pumpkin pie and coffee pecan pie. Various times, dates and locations. $30+. coladashop.com // @coladashop

CUT at Rosewood

CUT is offering two options for Thanksgiving: a sit-down Thanksgiving meal in the dining room or a takeaway option available to order via Tock. Diners will order from a three-course pre-fixe menu that includes starters like celeriac & fuji apple tortellini, mascarpone, brown butter and parmigiano reggiano. The main course features roasted Amish heritage turkey, pretzel and chestnut stuffing and cranberry-quince chutney — along with a choice of desserts, including salted caramel apple pie with cinnamon oat streusel. 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. $55 – $135. CUT: 1050 31st St. NW, DC; rosewoodhotels.com/en/washington-dc/dining/cut // @rosewoodwashingtondc

Dauphine’s

Dauphine’s is offering pre-packaged Thanksgiving pantry items to up your home-cooked holiday game (and maybe even pass the deliciousness off as your own). Available to purchase through the restaurant’s website and pick up just before the holiday, offerings include everything from cocktail hour staples like pepper jelly, bake-at-home biscuits, pimiento cheese, and Dauphine’s fried saltines, to restaurant-quality ingredients such as citrus-ginger turkey brine, duck fat, and cranberry cane vinaigrette. Various times and dates. $6+. Dauphine’s: 1100 15th St. NW, DC; dauphinesdc.com // @dauphinesdc

Dirty Habit DC

Dirty Habit, helmed by executive chef Edgar Escalante, is offering a slew of Thanksgiving day deals. For dine-in, indulge yourself in a delicious 3-course meal, featuring pumpkin soup, truffle mac and cheese, duck confit and more. There’s also take-out-turkey options, as well as a spread of carry-out pies to appease the family at any hour. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. $30+. Dirty Habit DC: 555 8th St NW, DC; dirtyhabitdc.com // @dirtyhabitdc

La Famosa

La Famosa’s popular holiday Coquito has returned just in time for the holiday season. Made with coconut, condensed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and house-infused spiced Cotton & Reed rum, the traditional Puerto Rican cocktail is now available by the glass and will be available at the Cotton & Reed Distillery. Later in the month, chef Joancarlo Parkhurst and team will offer a takeout Puerto Rican-style Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey pavochon, beef picadillo and mofongo stuffing, arroz con gandules, amarillos and flan or tres leches cake. Various times and dates. $180. La Famosa: 1300 4th St. SE, DC; eatlafamosa.com // @eatlafamosa

The Jefferson

A jewel among historic hotels in the capital, the property offers a private oasis with a home-away-from-home feeling, perfect for celebrating Thanksgiving with family. The three-course meal will include, butternut squash veloutè with seared scallop, organic path valley farm turkey with potato gratin, mushroom stuffing, savory green beans, bourbon gravy and cranberry sauce and red kuri pumpkin pie with gingerbread, maple caviar, orange reduction and cinnamon ice cream. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. $48-$108. The Jefferson: 1200 16th St. NW, DC; jeffersondc.com // @thejeffersondc

Lyle’s

Lyle’s will offer both a pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu, as well as to-go offerings. The pre-fixe Thanksgiving menu includes kale and roasted butternut squash salad, organic turkey, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, cornbread, and pumpkin pie to top it all off. The to-go offerings include stuffing, gravy, brussels, mac and cheese, and much, much more. Various times and dates. $8-$58. Lyle Hotel: 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; lyledc.com // @lyledc

MITA

While Latin American dishes are often protein-centric, there are an infinite number of vegetables that, when they come together, create some of the most incredible plant-based dishes. MITA’s mission is to instigate a new way of eating that is not only healthy but also sustainable. For this Thanksgiving, Chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora have created a Latin-American inspired, vegetable-forward feast for guests to enjoy in the comfort of their home — from vegetable pot pie, to mashed potato gratin, to pumpkin cheesecake. 12-2 p.m. $175+. MITA: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; mitaplantbased.com // @mita_dc

Moon Rabbit

The buzzy, modern-Vietnamese restaurant by Chef Kevin Tien, will be serving up a soul-satisfying menu this Thanksgiving. Groups of families or friends can indulge in a large format duck dinner which includes dry aged duck breast with white pepper duck confit fried rice, light, fluffy bing bread with butter, a smashed cucumber salad and Chinese long bean with XO beurre monte (their version of a beurre blanc). For dessert, enjoy a delicious Japanese sweet potato pie with Chantilly cream. Various times and dates. $250. Moon Rabbit: 801 Wharf Street SW, DC; moonrabbitdc.com // @moonrabbitdc

Officina

Spend more time with loved ones this holiday and let Officina take care of the cooking. Enjoy a full turkey dinner with all of the fixings — their chefs will cook your holiday meal, they’ll prepare your turkey, ham or roast, and a selection of side dishes including roasted brussels sprouts, funghi trifolati and much more. Pre-orders are available now through November 18 with pick up available at The Wharf & Georgetown Mercato. Various times. and locations. $5 – $230. officinadc.com // @officinadc

