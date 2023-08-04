Philanthropist + Architect Terry Bitar Brings Equity to D.C. Architecture

Bitar’s work at Bitarchitects and Charity Donation Foundation aims to lift people up.

Terry Bitar had to rebuild from scratch when her father died. She had to start from scratch again when her family lost everything in her home country Lebanon’s economic collapse. Yet despite major personal and monetary losses, after moving to D.C. in 2020, her architecture company is up and running with 14 people on her team.

“It’s kind of the American dream,” Bitar says.

The entrepreneur, philanthropist and architect reiterates her business isn’t just about building structures. As a multihyphenate, she’s building a lot of different things: relationships with clients, equity in architecture and alleviating poverty through her NGO, Charity Donation Foundation.

We got to catch up with Bitar to learn more about her life, her goals and her many different ventures.

District Fray: How has your work changed between Lebanon and D.C.?

Bitar: It’s definitely different. We are talking about the political capital of the world; the most important people are here. Everyone is highly educated and competitive. But Lebanon also has one of the most competitive educational backgrounds. So, it kind of felt like a seamless shift in terms of education, understanding and the way of work. The only thing that is different is the architecture. The way we built in Lebanon, everything was concrete; here, everything is wood. Still, because of our education, when we came here, we understood the new building concepts. We finished 48 projects in our second year of work. I think we’re going to reach interesting heights.

Why did you choose D.C. when looking for a new home?

So D.C. has this kind of brand to it — the most important people are in D.C., and the most influential people. And it’s not just about the money, it’s about influence. It’s about class. It’s about education. It’s about cosmopolitanism. It kind of related to my personality. My target wasn’t solely about doing an up-and-running business and generating a lot of money. I was really focused on culture, understanding influences, talking about sustainability, changing the rules. I believe that change starts in D.C. It’s like a mini universe here.

Tell me more about your charity work.

Working in charity is so fulfilling; being able to help people is so big and no one can explain it. Personally, I have a very deep connection to charity. Just the fact that I can help someone — it gives my life a sense of immediacy. I could definitely not do it without my architecture work. We have a younger architecture firm that has empathy. Architects, they feel like they are God; they charge a lot. We’re kind of breaking them. We’re making it competitive, interesting and equitable. We hear the clients. We’re making the client the sole focus. Every single person is important.

So in order for me to be able to personally achieve my mission and message in this life — my charity — I need to have my work as well to be able to do it properly. I could say that I’m investing more into architecture but ultimately, it’s for the charity.

What’s the practical side of the charity — what’s happening after you’ve raised the money?

So, we don’t have money in the charity. Most people think that we fundraise, but we don’t. The charity is basically funded by items. So companies send us big chunks of their overflow of food and whatnot. And we do bi-weekly campaigns giving food, giving hygienic products and anything to the people in need. And we do that service for about 100 to 150 families every two weeks.

Does the charity have reach beyond Lebanon?

It’s operating only in Lebanon for now. The plan is to start up in the U.S. sometime in the next two years. We are big in Lebanon — we have a factory and we are producing food and snacks that are branded and sold for this and we employ many people. It’s not just giving things to people, but actually creating employment opportunities for these people. And now they’re sustainable. They do not need someone’s genuine niceness and positivity or pity to be able to afford stuff; they are happy to actually work.

Why was it important for you to focus on alleviating poverty?

When my father died, we did not have means and I felt stuck. I was a person that needed help for sure. So it touched me to the core; when you cannot afford things, you cannot do everything you want. But at the same time, when you can afford things, it’s so nice to give back and show people the way, to go back to equity and equality and less competitiveness, more collaboration, genuine kindness.

Have you seen the people you employ rise out of their situation?

100%. There was a person that had some sort of disability, and not much education. But then I taught them everything, and right now they are at a very high position, running the show, doing stuff, talking to people. I believe in them and their capabilities.

You mentioned your architecture firm focuses on equity. What does that look like on a day-to-day basis?

We employ younger people, and we teach them. We give opportunities to people that do not have a lot of experience, and we employ people that have all sorts of disabilities.

On the other side are our clients. Sometimes we have clients that have smaller projects, and we have a small department that tackles these, because we want people to be able to do these projects with professionals. We also have another drafting department for people that do not actually need architects, so they can get the whole experience. I’m not saying we don’t have niche clients — we do. And we have a lot of people that want to experiment with architects and we have a very niche experience, but at the same time, we’re making it more available to everyone else.

I see that you’re interested in fashion. You always look great. Why is that important to you?

My mom’s side of the family is a rags to riches story, literally. They were so poor. My grandpa came from the Armenian genocide, and had nothing. He used to sell stuff on a cart. And then he rose from the ashes to become the owner of one of the biggest clothing stores in Lebanon. And now we have a big factory and different stores.

For me, it’s femininity. It is colors, it’s passion. It’s a lot of beautiful things. It’s so nice to dress up and be able to enjoy life. It’s definitely a major part of me.

Stay tuned for the opening of Bitarchitects’ new office and catch them at the American Institute of Architecture Students Grassroot Conference. Visit bitarchitectsllc.com and follow Bitar on Instagram @terrybitar.

