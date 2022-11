From Canada with love, sibling duo Tegan and Sara brought their 20+ years of touring to a very sold-out 9:30 Club. Enjoy shots from the “Crybaby” tour (with openers Tomberlin) and if you still need more, there’s that brand new TV show, “High School,” based on their memoir. Photos by Nicole Cummings.

