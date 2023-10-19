Where to Find the Best Tater Tots in D.C.

From a classic salted tot to innovative infused flavors, these spots take the classic American food to the next level.

There’s just something so good about tater tots. They have all the crispiness and saltiness of fries, but with an interior that’s somewhere between mashed potatoes and hashbrowns. Plus, there’s the nostalgia of its quintessential Americanism as a breakfast item, a reminder of childhood Sunday brunches and meals at diners with friends. A few local D.C. chefs also have a thing for tater tots — some we spotlighted offer a classic tot, while others put their own delicious spin on this simple but perfect potato creation.

Any Day Now

For a real twist on the traditional tater tot, head to Any Day Now, where the tots are made of plantains instead of potatoes. Infused with garlic and adobe spice, these tater tots are bursting with flavor and have a slightly sturdier texture due to the softer flesh of plantains. The green goddess dressing that accompanies them is perfect for dipping. 2 I St. SE, DC; anydaynowdc.com // @anydaynowdc

Churchkey

So Churchkey offers something called truffle cheese tater tots, which may be the best invention of all time. A small cast iron dish comes with a pile of tater tots smothered in cheese, truffle oil and a sprinkling of parsley. It doesn’t get any better than this. Choose a beer from the extensive beer list to pair with this savory dream. 1337 14th St. NW, DC; churchkeydc.com // @churchkeydc

Cracked Eggery

Here, there is a variety of tots on offer. Choose from salted, garlic parmesan truffle or Old Bay for tots with a kick. For those who like their tots a little sweet, there’s honey butter, honey BBQ and cinnamon sugar variations. 1921 8th St. NW, DC; crackedeggery.com // @crackedeggery

Pop Fizz

The cheesy parmesan tater tots at Pop Fizz are seriously crunchy, addictively good and happen to pair exceptionally well with a glass of bubbles. Don’t overlook the creamy pepper aioli that is served with them. 2108 Vermont Ave. NW, DC; popfizzdc.com // @popfizzdc

Present Company Public House

These homemade pimento pepper tater tots come with a kick — and it’s not from the pepper. The pimento pepper actually brings some sweetness; it’s the sriracha ketchup on the side that lends just the right amount of heat to the snack. 438 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; presentcompanydc.com // @presentcompanydc

Silver Lyan

The tater tots at Silver Lyan are coin-shaped as opposed to the traditional shape, making them even easier to eat. Served with a rich dill-infused ranch, there is nothing not to love about them. Enjoy them with one of the venue’s famed martinis — there is seriously no better combination. 900 F St. NW, DC; silverlyan.com // @silverlyan

Takoda Restaurant and Beer Garden

At Takoda, everything is fun. The beer. The bartenders. The vibe. And of course, the tots. The Old Bay tots at Takoda are so crispy and satisfying, you won’t be able to imagine drinking a beer without them ever again. Ketchup and mustard are available on the side, but honestly, you don’t even need them. 715 Florida Ave. NW, DC; takodadc.com // @takodadc

