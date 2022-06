Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, other-hyphenated descriptors, Tash Sultana brought their talents to a packed Anthem. Sultana is a skilled musician, a true one-person band. If you’re a fan of their recordings, you’ll also know they’re an extremely skilled producer and engineer. They’re a whirlwind of talent and based on global streams, becoming a global superstar. Photos by Krystina Brown.

