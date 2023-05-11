Play
Style Crossword: May 2023
May 11, 2023 @ 12:00pm
We hope this crossword gives you some new style terms.
Look sharp! The theme of this month’s crossword is style. Expect a collection of words tailored to evoke the innovative, diverse lewks of our nation’s capital and the people who call it home. See the answer key.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Trendy boots, two words
8 Trouble, dated
10 Hair fringe
11 Hit the runway
13 Sine ________ non
15 Striking, in fashion
16 Project Runway mentor, Gunn
18 Curtis Mayfield classic, “Move on ________ ”
19 ________40, reggae band
21 Most unusual
24 Fashionable and attractive
26 Healthy green food
27 One-of-a-kind
28 Out-of-the- ________
29 ________ -cut dress
31 Approves
32 Boldly provocative
33 Bunch of tomatoes
38 ________ -friendly
39 Classic clothing store on Connecticut Avenue,________ Brothers
41 Pink-orange color
44 Diverse
45 Owns
DOWN
1 First public appearance
2 Very simple in form and color
3 Racy
4 Internet style celebrity, ________ Chamberlain
5 Blue
6 Interesting and exciting: a word to describe D.C. streetwear
7 Huggable
9 Budding socialite
12 Above ground railway
14 Emotional highs
17 Savings account, abbr.
20 Flashy jewelry
22 Memo starting word
23 Posh duds for posh events
25 Virgo antecedent, in the zodiac
26 Korean music genre that’s created a clothing style, two words
28 Uneven yarn
30 Where you might wear bracelets and bangles
34 Genuine
35 Therefore
36 Abby’s fashion preference in NCIS
37 Stocking’s end
40 Remote button
42 Red Cross, for short
43 Karat, abbr.
