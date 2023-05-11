Style Crossword: May 2023

We hope this crossword gives you some new style terms.

Look sharp! The theme of this month’s crossword is style. Expect a collection of words tailored to evoke the innovative, diverse lewks of our nation’s capital and the people who call it home. See the answer key.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Trendy boots, two words

8 Trouble, dated

10 Hair fringe

11 Hit the runway

13 Sine ________ non

15 Striking, in fashion

16 Project Runway mentor, Gunn

18 Curtis Mayfield classic, “Move on ________ ”

19 ________40, reggae band

21 Most unusual

24 Fashionable and attractive

26 Healthy green food

27 One-of-a-kind

28 Out-of-the- ________

29 ________ -cut dress

31 Approves

32 Boldly provocative

33 Bunch of tomatoes

38 ________ -friendly

39 Classic clothing store on Connecticut Avenue,________ Brothers

41 Pink-orange color

44 Diverse

45 Owns

DOWN

1 First public appearance

2 Very simple in form and color

3 Racy

4 Internet style celebrity, ________ Chamberlain

5 Blue

6 Interesting and exciting: a word to describe D.C. streetwear

7 Huggable

9 Budding socialite

12 Above ground railway

14 Emotional highs

17 Savings account, abbr.

20 Flashy jewelry

22 Memo starting word

23 Posh duds for posh events

25 Virgo antecedent, in the zodiac

26 Korean music genre that’s created a clothing style, two words

28 Uneven yarn

30 Where you might wear bracelets and bangles

34 Genuine

35 Therefore

36 Abby’s fashion preference in NCIS

37 Stocking’s end

40 Remote button

42 Red Cross, for short

43 Karat, abbr.

