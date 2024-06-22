Stars, Stripes, and Spectacles: 4th of July Festivities in the DMV

4th of July Sunset Sail and Firework Viewing Party. Photo courtesy of The Wharf.

There’s no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than in the heart of the nation’s capital. Here’s your guide to events happening around Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

City Cruises offers multiple packages to watch the fireworks from the water. Enjoy a delightful cruise with food, drinks, and the best views of the spectacle.

Kick off your celebrations at the Takoma Park 4th of July Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. on Carroll and Ethan Allen Ave, this year’s theme is “Harmony in Takoma Park.” The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Gene Herman, a community leader and the outgoing president of the parade committee.

Starting at 11:45 a.m., the National Independence Day Parade on Constitution Avenue features floats, marching bands, and drill teams. It runs from 7th to 17th Street and is co-hosted by the National Park Service.

The National Park Service will host a fireworks viewing at the National Mall. Watch the spectacular display from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Wharf’s annual celebration runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy a free event with a prime view for fireworks. Arrive early as the pier tends to get crowded.

Actor and comedian Alfonso Ribeiro hosts “A Capitol Fourth,” a concert featuring famous pop, hip-hop, R&B, and country acts. Held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the event is free and open to the public. If you can’t attend in person, watch it live on PBS at 8 p.m.

Celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade. It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Capitol Hill’s Barracks Row.

Join downtown Fairfax for the annual Independence Day Parade from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The parade features marching bands, floats, Shriners’ cars, old fire engines, clowns, and more.

Enjoy an unobstructed view of D.C. fireworks at a rooftop bar. The party supports the United Soldiers and Sailors of America. It’s located at 700 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Washington.

Learn fun facts about the nation’s first two-term president on a walking tour starting at 11:00 a.m. at the George Mason Memorial. The tour includes stops at Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin.

Celebrate with a fusion of hip-hop and afro beats music at Zebbie’s Garden. The party runs from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., enjoy family activities at the Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area on the southeast grounds of the Washington Monument. Participate in a scavenger hunt and complete the Independence Day Junior Ranger booklet for a special badge.

Celebrate at George Washington’s Mount Vernon with the annual Independence Day event. Visitors can tour the estate’s museums, enjoy views from the mansion’s piazza, and explore the estate’s four gardens.

No matter where you are in the DMV, there’s a festive event for everyone to enjoy.

Source: FOX5 Washington DC