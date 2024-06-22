Play
Stars, Stripes, and Spectacles: 4th of July Festivities in the DMV
June 22, 2024 @ 5:45pm
There’s no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than in the heart of the nation’s capital. Here’s your guide to events happening around Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
JULY 4TH CRUISE FIREWORKS WATCH PARTY
City Cruises offers multiple packages to watch the fireworks from the water. Enjoy a delightful cruise with food, drinks, and the best views of the spectacle.
TAKOMA PARK INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE
Kick off your celebrations at the Takoma Park 4th of July Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. on Carroll and Ethan Allen Ave, this year’s theme is “Harmony in Takoma Park.” The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Gene Herman, a community leader and the outgoing president of the parade committee.
THE NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE
Starting at 11:45 a.m., the National Independence Day Parade on Constitution Avenue features floats, marching bands, and drill teams. It runs from 7th to 17th Street and is co-hosted by the National Park Service.
NATIONAL MALL FIREWORKS SHOW
The National Park Service will host a fireworks viewing at the National Mall. Watch the spectacular display from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
FOURTH AT THE WHARF 2024
The Wharf’s annual celebration runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Enjoy a free event with a prime view for fireworks. Arrive early as the pier tends to get crowded.
44TH ANNUAL ‘A CAPITOL FOURTH’ CONCERT
Actor and comedian Alfonso Ribeiro hosts “A Capitol Fourth,” a concert featuring famous pop, hip-hop, R&B, and country acts. Held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, the event is free and open to the public. If you can’t attend in person, watch it live on PBS at 8 p.m.
CAPITOL HILL COMMUNITY 4TH OF JULY PARADE
Celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Capitol Hill Community 4th of July Parade. It starts at 10:00 a.m. on Capitol Hill’s Barracks Row.
FAIRFAX INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE
Join downtown Fairfax for the annual Independence Day Parade from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The parade features marching bands, floats, Shriners’ cars, old fire engines, clowns, and more.
RED WHITE AND BREW ROOFTOP PARTY
Enjoy an unobstructed view of D.C. fireworks at a rooftop bar. The party supports the United Soldiers and Sailors of America. It’s located at 700 Pennsylvania Ave, SE Washington.
INDEPENDENCE DAY TOUR OF THOMAS JEFFERSON’S WILDLIFE TIMES
Learn fun facts about the nation’s first two-term president on a walking tour starting at 11:00 a.m. at the George Mason Memorial. The tour includes stops at Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin.
AFROCODE DC DENIM & KICKS DAY PARTY
Celebrate with a fusion of hip-hop and afro beats music at Zebbie’s Garden. The party runs from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
SYLVAN THEATER FAMILY ACTIVITY CENTER
From 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., enjoy family activities at the Sylvan Theater Family Activity Area on the southeast grounds of the Washington Monument. Participate in a scavenger hunt and complete the Independence Day Junior Ranger booklet for a special badge.
AN AMERICAN CELEBRATION
Celebrate at George Washington’s Mount Vernon with the annual Independence Day event. Visitors can tour the estate’s museums, enjoy views from the mansion’s piazza, and explore the estate’s four gardens.
No matter where you are in the DMV, there’s a festive event for everyone to enjoy.
Source: FOX5 Washington DC