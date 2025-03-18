Rock Out for a Great Cause: Steve Smith and the Nakeds Headline Charity Concert

Looking for something meaningful and fun to do this Saturday? The Rock and Roll for Children Foundation is bringing their spectacular annual “Band Together” bash to The Fillmore in Silver Spring on Saturday, March 22, starting at 6:30 pm. This night of amazing music supports one of the most heartwarming causes in our area.

This year’s headliner is Steve Smith and the Nakeds, a ten-person rhythm and blues powerhouse that will get you dancing with their infectious brass section and energetic performance. They’ve been rocking audiences for decades and have collaborated with Clarence Clemons from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band over 200 times! You might recognize their music from movies like “Dumb and Dumber,” “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” or even from an episode of “Family Guy.”

The night gets even better with special guest performers including rock legends Ricky Byrd and the “Beehive Queen” herself, Christine Ohlman, who sits on the board of the Rock and Roll for Children Foundation. They’ll be joining forces with Steve Smith and the Nakeds for what promises to be an unforgettable performance. Christopher Pati will also take the stage and local favorites Mojo Sun will kick off the evening’s entertainment.

The Cause: Helping Kids When They Need It Most

What truly makes this concert special is its purpose. Every dollar raised goes to support The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. This remarkable place provides a home-away-from-home for children with catastrophic illnesses and their families while they receive cutting-edge treatment at NIH, which is the world’s premier biomedical research facility.

“The Inn gives kids a place to be kids for a while, instead of patients,” explains one foundation volunteer. “At the end of a difficult treatment day, they leave behind the IV drips, needles, and medical staff to return to the comfort of their families and the caring environment of The Inn.”

As RRFC founder and co-chair Jon Belinkie declares, “The Children’s Inn at NIH is truly one of the most special places. All proceeds from this powerhouse evening of music and philanthropy will support the Inn’s mission of pediatric health, education, and welfare.”

Many of these children and their families travel from around the world to NIH because conventional treatments haven’t worked for them. The Children’s Inn ensures they have somewhere warm and welcoming to stay during what is often the most challenging time in their lives.

An All-Volunteer Effort with Maximum Impact

Since 2004, the Rock and Roll for Children Foundation’s concerts have raised nearly $1 million for children facing serious health challenges. The best part? The foundation is entirely volunteer-run, which means almost every penny goes directly to helping these brave kids and their families during incredibly challenging times.

Amazing Auction Items for a Great Cause

The evening will feature not just great music, but also exciting silent and live auctions. They’ve gathered some truly incredible items, including guitars signed by music legends like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Taylor Swift, the Eagles, Paul McCartney, Prince, the Grateful Dead, the Rolling Stones, U2, and even a special hot pink guitar signed by eight of today’s biggest female artists including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Adele, and Billie Eilish.

For country music fans, there’s even a guitar signed by 19 country legends including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Garth Brooks. Other auction items include signed movie memorabilia from “Wicked” and “Barbie,” the chance to have your caricature added to the famous wall at The Palm restaurant in DC, and a unique “Brew Day Experience” at Third Hill Brewery for you and three friends.

Art lovers won’t want to miss the beautiful handmade bowls from Shore Creations – exquisite one-of-a-kind pieces crafted from reclaimed and sustainable timber native to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. These stunning works showcase the natural beauty of local wood transformed into functional art.

Wine enthusiasts and spirits connoisseurs will find plenty to bid on too, with an assortment of fine wines and premium spirits included in the auction. And if you’re dreaming of getting away, keep an eye out for several domestic and international vacation packages that could be your ticket to the perfect getaway – all while supporting a wonderful cause.

For those who want to make the evening extra special, VIP ticket packages are available that include premium seating and additional perks. But even a standard ticket means you’re contributing to a cause that makes a real difference in children’s lives right here in our community.

The Fillmore is located at 8656 Colesville Road in Silver Spring, and you can reach them at (301) 960-9999 if you have venue questions. Tickets can be purchased online at the Rock and Roll for Children website.

So mark your calendar for Saturday, March 22, and head to The Fillmore for a night where great music meets an even greater purpose. You’ll leave with the satisfaction of knowing your fun night out is helping children and families during their most difficult times.

For more information about the foundation or to make a donation visit rockandrollforchildren.org.