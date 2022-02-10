From Stadium to Tiny Club: Your D.C. Show Roundup // 2.11-2.22

There’s a great show every night in D.C. In fact, there are multiple great concerts every night in D.C. Unfortunately, some folks only care about the big ones. We’re here to let you know about the smaller, just as worthwhile gigs. Here are 10 shows over the next two weeks that should get you from the stadium to the tiny club.

If you’re going to Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at 9:30 Club on February 11, you might like Seven Nation Army at DC9 on February 11

Does your taste in music from the 2000s sway more Nelly or New Pornographers? Black Eyed Peas or Bloc Party? Gwen Stefani or Gwen Stefani (both pop and alt-rock claim her)? Either way, you have very good dance party options this Friday night in D.C. Whether you want to spend $16 to dance to “Hollaback Girl” in the large 9:30 Club or $5 to dance to “Hella Good” on the cozy DC9 dance floor, you’ll most likely hear Gwen Stefani this weekend near the corner of 9th and U.

Hot In Herre. 9 p.m. All ages. $16. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Seven Nation Army. 11 p.m. 21+. Free in advance, $5 day of. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

If you’re going to K. Flay at 9:30 Club on February 16, you might like Magdalena Bay at Black Cat on February 19



K. Flay creates dramatic rock-influenced electronic pop. Her vocals are reminiscent of Sia mixed with Kesha. Her newest work, specifically “Four Letter Words,” sounds like the harder edge of the aforementioned artists. Magdalena Bay creates dramatic rock-influenced electronic pop. Mica Tenenbaum’s vocals are reminiscent of Halsey mixed with Billie Eilish. Their newest work, specifically “Secrets (Your Fire)” sounds like if the Spice Girls were stripped down into a solo artist. It’s difficult to find two more similar performances locally in the next two weeks. Both acts are sure to evoke impromptu dance breakouts among the crowd in their respective venues.

K.Flay. 7 p.m. All ages. $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; 930.com // @930club

Magdalena Bay. 8 p.m. All ages. Sold out. Secondary market tickets start at $72. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc

If you’re going to Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre on February 17-19, you might like Stripmall Ballads at Songbyrd on February 12



Tedeschi Trucks Band is a 12-member touring juggernaut, sharing the same musical traditions as the Allman Brothers Band and the North Mississippi Allstars. They make American music, full of guitar and keyboard solos — and more guitar solos. It’s music rooted in seemingly every form of acoustic music and appeals to seemingly every type of jam band fan. On the other hand, Stripmall Ballads is one guy, Phillips Saylor Wisor. He does not have a 12-member band behind him. For this show though, Wisor will have a full band performing his 2021 Wammie Award-winning album “Distant.” The record won Best Folk Album. Tedeschi Trucks Band is not folk but steeped in folk traditions. If Stripmall Ballads did have 11 more musicians surrounding him, it might sound less like folk and more like blues. Either way, the musical traditions between these acts are evident in the songwriting, just maybe not in size.

Tedeschi Trucks Band. 8 p.m. All ages. Tickets starts at $39. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; warnertheatredc.com // @warnertheatre

Stripmall Ballads. 7 p.m. All ages. $12-$15. Songbyrd: 540 Penn St. NE, DC; songbyrddc.com // @songbyrddc

If you’re going to Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt at The Anthem on February 19, you might like Tommi Tsunami at The Pocket on February 17



Action Bronson is hands down, the best living chef turned rapper. No contest. Related, he does have some of the best food-related raps today (79% of his songs contain references to food). This recommendation doesn’t have anything else to do with food, it’s just difficult to think about Action without thinking of his former career and current television show “Fuck, That’s Delicious.” Earl Sweatshirt is hands down, the best rapper from Odd Future that released an album in 2022 (his newest, “Sick,” is great and fellow Odd Future member Tyler, The Creator’s “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” was released in 2021). The 10 song, 24-minute record is all killer, no filler. The Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt double bill is a great pairing of two somewhat different rappers. Tommi Tsunami is sharing a bill at The Pocket but she’s the reason we’re writing about the show. More Earl than Action, her most recent release “MBG (Take Time)” has the confidence and introspection of Earl.

Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt. 8 p.m. All ages. $35-$55. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

Tommi Tsunami. 8 p.m. All ages. $12-$15. The Pocket: 1508 North Capitol St. NW, DC; 7drumcity.com // @thepocket_dc

If you’re going to Tool at Capital One Arena on February 22, you might like The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble at Rhizome on Febraury 16

Disclaimer: We’re not recommending this for the metalheads, we’re recommending it for everything else. If you omit Maynard James Keenan from the group, Tool makes incredibly intricate jam band music for people that tend to dismiss jam bands (more songs on their newest record clock in over 10 minutes than under). A modern-day Rush, Tool is not afraid of going long in different time signatures. Hell, if you listen to the first 2 minutes of Tool’s most lauded record, 2019’s “Fear Inoculum,” you might think it’s the group playing at Rhizome on February 16. The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble makes incredibly long grooves the listener can get lost inside. The trio was founded by percussionist Kahil El’Zabar in 1976 and the drum foundation is evident in what they’re making today. Quite similar to Tool, they are not afraid of going long in different time signatures.

Tool. 7:30 p.m. All ages. $59.50-$399.50. Capital One Arena: capitalonearena.com // @capitalonearena

The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. 7 p.m. All ages. $25. Rhizome: 6950 Maple St. NW, DC; rhizomedc.org // @rhizome_dc

