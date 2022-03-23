Photo Gallery: So!YoON! at Austin City Limits Live // 3.18.22

On March 18, So!YoON!, the alias/solo project of Hwang Soon, who fronts Korean group SE SO NEON, took the stage at at 3TEN Austin City Limits Live during SXSW 2022. So!YoON!’s sound seamlessly blends the genres of Electronica and R&B, freeing Soon to stretch her artistic/melodic wings. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

