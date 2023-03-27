The Sound of Women: 7 DMV Artists to Follow

In honor of Women’s History Month, here are seven DMV-based women-led bands that should be on your radar (and where you can see them live next).

It’s always a time to celebrate women in music, but this Women’s History Month in particular, it’s time to center DMV female musicians. With everything from indie folk to angsty rockers to jazz singers, here are seven phenomenal DMV-based female musicians to listen to.

Thao

Hailing from Falls Church, Thao Nyguen is one of the DMV’s finest and has taken the indie music scene by storm for almost two decades with her former band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down. From age 15 and on, Nyguen would hop around the DMV finding any open mic night she could perform. Now having creatively split from her core collaborator Adam Thompson in 2021, Thao is back to rolling solo. From touring with Julien Baker in late 2021 to opening for Death Cab for Cutie on their most recent tour last fall — and having six records under her belt — the artist is beyond ready to take the stage on her own. Even though Thao has not yet released music since Thao & The Get Down Stay Down’s last album, songs like “Temple” should gear you up for what’s to come. Check out more of her music at her website thaothaothao.com and follow her on Instagram @thaogetstaydown.

Cecily

With her enchanting, jazzy vocal deliveries, D.C. native singer-songwriter Cecily is the neo-soul artist to watch. Since the pandemic, Cecily has not yet released more of her own music, but the artist has had many live performances at Blues Alley and just recently played at the Met Museum in New York City. Having just opened for Nicole Sapho Band at The Pocket on March 17, the artist has been busy demonstrating her love of live performance. Cecily’s most recent collaboration on fellow D.C. native Akinola Pedro’s alluring track “areia {i know}” gracefully displays the artist’s ethereal vocal register. To begin diving into her discography, tracks like “Clumsy” and “Pisces” are a perfect introduction to Cecily’s talent. Follow her on Instagram at @cecilyalexa.

Mikiah

D.C. artist Mikiah’s latest record “Dahlia” is soul-funk and R&B excellence. Groovy tracks like “Soul Tied” and romantic tunes like “Sweet Love” serve as the perfect introduction to the artist’s versatility. From being an alum of fellow D.C. native Alex Vaughn’s AV Sessions open mic nights hosted at Pie Shop to frequently being a Sofar Sounds guest performer, Mikiah has been making her live performance rounds. On both April 1 and April 20, Mikiah is slated to perform for Sofar Sounds at various DMV venues. Find tickets for April 1 here and April 20 here. Follow her on Instagram @mikiah__.

Taisha Estada of Outerloop

The four-piece Northern Virginia rock group has been featured band in The Washington Post and participated in last year’s NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, making a name for themselves throughout the DMV. Taisha Estada’s powerful lead vocals amidst the band’s angsty noisy guitar and drum work allow you to feel her female rage, especially in their track “Just Behave.” After releasing their debut self-titled album last year, Outerloop has been performing all around the DMV, from Jammin’ Java to opening for the pop rock trio, Grady (see below) at DC9. Catch Outerloop live at The Pocket, April 23. Tickets can be found here. Check out their music at outerloop.bandcamp.com and follow them on Instagram @outerloopband.

Grady

Self-described as a “girl-powered pop rock trio,” Grady is comprised of guitarist and vocalist Emily Yaremchuk, drummer Samantha Collings and bassist Will Salzmann and has been absolutely conquering the District. Even though the band has only released two debut singles, “Big Red” and “Sunnies,” they are constantly performing live around the DMV, from the Pie Shop to The Runaway. In fact, Grady just completed their month-long DC9 residency in February and shortly afterward, opened for Adam Melchor for the artist’s show at The Howard. This Women’s Month, it’s important to highlight the two women behind the group’s charm, and between Yaremchuk’s vocal power and Colling’s rhythm, Grady undoubtedly embodies rockstar material. Check out their music at gradyband.bandcamp.com and follow them on Instagram @gradyband.

Syd Franklin

From the moment she released her debut single “Make it Hurt” in 2018, Syd Franklin proved herself as a top-tier talent. Originally from the DMV, the artist has made her fair share of local performances including several Sofar Sounds concerts. Now, Franklin’s background vocals are featured on Giveon’s song “Another Heartbreak,” once again solidifying her name in the music industry. Her most recent single “Liability” reveals Franklin at her most vulnerable, with her deep, soulful vocal range on full display. Follow her on Instagram @iamsydfranklin.

NAE

D.C.-based artist NAE perfects blending lo-fi beats, bedroom pop and indie soft rock. Both musician and filmmaker, you can feel her proclivity for the creative through every track and musical collaboration. NAE’s track released last year, “bored of me 2!” is perhaps her most emotional and reflective song, featuring bold lyrical honesty and self-awareness. Between mature songwriting and production, the artist has established her talent through and through. Follow her on Instagram @iamnae.wav.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.