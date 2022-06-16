5 Restaurants for Respite During the Something in the Water Festival

With a line-up hosting classics and modern music marvels alike, the Something in the Water festival is set to have a large and diverse crowd. But while being the perfect summer festival, the events will be busy. Crowds, cheers, music, sun (maybe rain? We never know here)…you’ll be justified if you want to escape for a second, even if just for a quick bite to eat. The festival will take place on Independence Avenue, so we made a list of fast-casual restaurants nearby to give you the respite you might need.

Burrito Brothers of Capitol Hill

Just off the beaten path where Independence Avenue meets Pennsylvania Avenue, Tex-Mex restaurant Burrito Brothers serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menu includes burritos, tacos, tamales, pupusas, nachos and platters, perfect for individual or group orders. Just want a smoothie or a horchata for a quick break? They’ve got that for you, too. 205 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; ourburritobrothers.com // @burritobrotherscapitolhill

Good Stuff Eatery

Right down the street from Burrito Brothers, you’ll find a D.C. burger staple: Good Stuff Eatery. Made with local and organic vegetables, all-natural meat and potatoes sourced from 4th generation farmers, this restaurant takes the classics up a notch. Add a wide array of dipping sauces, including mango and Old Bay flavors, and a hand-spun shake and you’ll get the reset you need. 303 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; goodstuffeatery.com // @goodstuffeatery

Mitsitam Café at the National Museum of the American Indian

If you want a break-break, you can check out this amazing museum, but if you just want a quick break, the Misitam Café has some really great Native foods. There are five food stations that depict meals made with different cooking techniques, ingredients and flavors from Native tribes all over the country. Try the traditional fry bread, always — you can’t go wrong with fried dough. (Unless you’re gluten intolerant, in which case, we’re super sorry.) 4th St. SW, DC; americanindian.si.edu // @smithsoniannmai

Le Bon Café

Located on 2nd Avenue, a cross-street of Independence Avenue, Le Bon Café looks like it’s straight out of Paris. A gathering place for residents and tourists alike, this café has all the pick-me-ups: breakfasts, sandwiches, soups, salads and pastries. A quick bite that won’t feel too overwhelming in the D.C. summer weather, Le Bon is a great place to not only get away, but to feel like you’ve gotten away. 210 2nd St. SE, DC; leboncafedc.com // @leboncafedc

Little Chicken

For a longer respite that gets you even further from festival fun (it’s quite a walk but you’re going to a music festival, you’re supposed to walk!), try out new spot Little Chicken. They’ve got great small snacks like deviled eggs and corn fritters, as well as larger mains like salads, chicken sandwiches, and fried chicken. You can also substitute the chicken for fried oyster mushrooms. For the friend with the sweet tooth, try the pie! The patio is covered for a shady hideaway, and the restaurant hosts shuffleboard and other back alley games. 1100 15th St. NW, DC; justlittlechicken.com // @justlittlechicken

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.