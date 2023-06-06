3 Social Accounts to Brighten Your Feed This June

Consider giving these accounts a follow if you’re looking to optimize your museum experiences, reconsider film flops or bake something nostalgic.

Overwhelmed by museums and want to make the most of every trip? Is your favorite movie widely, unjustly panned and you don’t know why? Are you ready to use your adult money to bring the cartoon foods of your youth to life? If you answered yes to any of the above, you’re the perfect candidate to add these accounts to lighten your daily doom scrolls.

@HistoryOnHoliday

It’s a blessing and a curse to live in one of the most exciting cultural hubs in the world. A curse only in the sense that with a dizzying array of museums, historic sites and exhibitions, it can be hard to wade through all the District has to offer. That’s where @historyonholiday comes in. Helmed by Sarah, a historian and museum professional, these TikTok and Instagram accounts delve into not only the amazing museums and historical sites in the area, but they’re also chock-full of pro tips to make the most of your visits. Follow @historyonholiday on TikTok and Instagram.

“Rotten Rewind”

Most filmgoers can relate to the baffling experience of looking up a Rotten Tomatoes score for a beloved movie only to find it deemed “rotten” by the site. “Rotten Rewind,” a podcast by Kourtney Paranteau and Max Roux, seeks to revisit these “rotten” films and discuss if such loathing is warranted, or if a fresh set of eyes will exonerate them. The well-researched, whip-smart and always comedic show sees the pair of hosts and their stable of guests reevaluate everything from historic flops to recently maligned masterpieces. The show is in the midst of their “Auteur Misfires” miniseries interrogating the lows of cinema greats like Wes Anderson, Elaine May and Ridley Scott. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app for all things rotten, and follow them on Instagram @rottenrewind.

@ThrowingItDown

My fellow millennials, do you yearn for a time when you weren’t plagued by fears of global warming or never owning a house and animated TV food looked so good you wished it was real? I can’t do anything about the first part of that list, but I can point you to someone who will make your animated culinary dreams a reality. Enter @throwingitdown, a YouTube and TikTok account who brings to life the most nostalgic of foods. You’ll find recipes for the Krusty Krab Pizza from “Spongebob,” the gloriously messy layer cake from “Max and Ruby,” the mesmerizing pink custard from “Teletubbies” and so much more. The nostalgic soundtracks and VHS filter will transport you back to the ’90s. Follow @throwingitdownn on YouTube and @throwingitdown on TikTok.

