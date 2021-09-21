Soccer Mommy at 9:30 Club // 9.18

On September 18, Soccer Mommy performed at the 9:30 club to a sold-out show full of devoted fans.

Soccer Mommy asked the audience, “Does anyone know the last time we played around DC?”

The crowd yelled back“2018 at Black Cat.”

The exchange prompted Soccer Mommy to reminisce about how far she has come. Just like many artists in 2020, she was prepared to go on tour with the release of her critically beloved album, “Color Theory” before the shutdown. But this sold-out show proved 2020 didn’t slow her down, and she is ready to resume her stardom.

Photos by Kimchi Photography

