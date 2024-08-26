Singin’ the Summer Blues with Dave Keller at Fort Totten

As we approached the end of our Summer Concert Series at Fort Totten, we couldn’t help but sing the blues. So we hung out with 3-time Best Soul Blues Album Award nominee Dave Keller at the Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series at the beginning of the month. Check out the photos from our Friday night of blues and grooves.

This series at Fort Totten may have ended, but our summer concert fun isn’t over just yet – we’ve still got a few free concerts left during our Boro Tysons Summer Concert Series, and live music at DC JazzFest coming up this Labor Day weekend. You can catch more live music, concerts and other events on our events calendar.

Want discounted or free access to events and experiences around the city? Become a FrayLife+ member to access free and discounted tickets, plus so much more.