Photo Gallery: Shakespeare Theatre Company Young Prose Night

What happens after the opening of a play at Shakespeare Theatre Company? Young Prose Night. The event includes a free drink and a chance for younger audiences to interact with Shakespeare Theatre Company. The hope is to inspire a younger generation to consume theatre. Young Prose Night following “Much Ado About Nothing” on Friday, November 11. The next event is after “Jane Anger” on January 6, 2023. Photos by Olivia Juenger.

