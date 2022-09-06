Max Capacity: The Biggest + Best Concerts in D.C. This September

Summer’s coming to an end, festival season is winding down, and a ton of your favorite bands are heading out on tour for the fall. We’ve hand selected five kick ass gigs coming through the D.C. area this September that you’d best check out.

9.8

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes and Thundercat at Nationals Park

Fresh off the release of their thirteenth album, “Return of the Dream Canteen,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the midst of a massive, months-long worldwide tour. They’ll be joined by Thundercat, a funk/fusion weirdo that is a spiritual successor of the same acts that influenced the Chili Peps, and The Strokes, on deck to ratchet the millennial nostalgia up a few more notches. Performances so far on this tour have been high energy affairs with diverse, surprising set lists, making this one a can’t-miss event. $59-$265; 6:30 p.m.; 1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationalspark

9.16

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes at Jiffy Lube Live

It’s a 90’s hip-hop nostalgia bill for the ages, bringing together, co-headlined by two of the biggest NYC acts of all time: Wu-Tang Clan and Nas. While Nas is a dynamic one man show, it’s not always easy to tell who’s going to show up at a Wu-Tang performance. Thankfully, all signs point to a fully stacked roster, including RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. Joined by special guest Busta Rhymes, rap fans are in for an undeniable night of hip-hop history. $29.50-$159.50; 8 p.m.; 7800 Cellar Door Dr, Bristow, VA; bristowamphitheater.com // @jiffylubelive

9.20

Father John Misty and Suki Waterhouse at The Anthem

Indie folk raconteur Father John Misty’s amassed a sizable cult following for his cripplingly self-aware odes to the mild inconveniences and existential crises faced by aging Millennials. He’s backed by a massive band of virtuoso musicians for his idiosyncratic live shows, ripping through deep cuts from his catalog as Papa John skulks around the stage. Opening the show is English actor/model/songwriter Suki Waterhouse, whose ethereal, nostalgic folk should set the stage nicely. $55; 6:30 p.m.; 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc

9.23

Wednesday and Truth Club at DC9

Asheville DIY upstarts Wednesday are having a great 2022, touring incessantly off their killer covers album “Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling ’Em Up,” released in March as a followup to their 2021critically acclaimed breakthrough “Twin Plagues.” Offering a fresh, country-tinged take on vintage ‘90s guitar rock, the band is one of the most exciting indie acts going. Joined by their fellow North Carolinians Truth Club, this all-ages bill is an essential reminder that the kids are alright. $15. 7 p.m.; 1940 9th St NW, Washington, DC; dc9.club // @dc9club

9.26

Rosalía at The Anthem

Boundary-pushing superstar Rosalía has never been bigger, her recent Urbano/pop fusion singles like “La Fama” and “Saoko” have been burning up charts worldwide since the release of her latest album, “Motomami,” earlier this year. The avant-garde production and the latest evolution Rosalía’s singular aesthetic makes “Motomami” one of the most exciting pop albums of the year, we can’t wait to see what the Motomami World Tour experience is like. $89.50+. 7 p.m.; 901 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC; theanthemdc.com // @theanthemdc