Bring the Best of Korean BBQ Home with Seoulspice

I experienced their kit with my roommates on a chilly evening this week. Pickup was seamless, and I headed home to get started preparing our feast. The kit comes with thin-sliced, prime marbled brisket, and you can also add additional proteins like chicken, bulgogi and spicy pork for $15 a pound. The portable table top grill fit easily on the counter. We set up an assembly line of ingredients around it and were ready to go!

The bulgogi beef was a hit, and I opted for that with some japchae (noodles), all the veggies, extra kimchi and creamy sriracha. My roommates experimented with different toppings and dressings, and even made a salad bowl out of the kale, veggies and tofu as a side. Seoulspice’s delicious egg, marinated in a sweet soy base, was a great addition to all the bowls of noodles, rice and veggies we crafted throughout the night. The table top grill cooked everything quickly and to perfection, sacrificing none of the flavor in the finished product.

For $99, your order includes the grill and butane can, meat and banchan (sides). The kit is designed to feed four people, but in my house of three it went very far. We each had seconds the first night, and plenty of leftovers to recreate the experience the following afternoon for lunch. And with options for every palate and mood, it’s truly the gift that keeps on giving right inside your fridge. The warm, spicy options felt like a big hug on a cold winter night, as did having an excuse to gather people around to safely share the experience of preparing food and enjoying it together.

In addition to the $99 option, you can opt to spend $79 for a lightly used BBQ grill plate or $60 for brisket, rice, banchan and sauces (no grill or grill plate, excluding tax). Along with the brisket you’ll receive sushi-grade white rice, signature vegan kimchi, pickled Korean radish, sesame-marinated kale slaw, crispy bean sprouts, whole cloves of garlic and plenty of sauce (Korean hot sauce, creamy sriracha, ginger-carrot and roasted sesame oil and salt). I highly recommend adding the bulgogi to your order as well – Seoulspice’s is some of the best I’ve had in years.

Change up your usual takeout and DIY it with this easy to use kit. As the $99 tier allows you to keep the grill pan, you can experiment with other grill pan recipes and keep it in your cooking arsenal, too. Between excellent food, the communal experience and the knowledge that you get all of that AND a grill pan while supporting a local restaurant, this option can’t be beat. Get it while you can – this offer runs through January 31 or while supplies last.

To order your KBBQ at home kit from Seoulspice, email [email protected] For more information including hours, locations and other menu items, visit www.seoulspice.com and follow @seoulspice on Instagram.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.