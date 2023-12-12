December 2023 Seen Photo Gallery

Check out photos from December Issue’s Seen Gallery, featuring District Fray + Disco Mary Collective’s Cult Classic Halloween Party.

Editor-in-chief Monica Alford’s vision for an epic Cult Classic Halloween Party celebrating iconic ’80s and ’90s films, songs and other pop culture references came to life thanks to co-curator Maria Bastasch of Disco Mary Collective and an incredible creative team on Halloween night in Union Market District’s Dock 5.

By the numbers:

650 partygoers

42 characters + performers

19 makers, artists + tarot readers

7 themed immersive installations

3 surprise performances

2 bars

2 stages

1 costume contest

1 DJ booth

1 massive makers market

1 tarot circle

Thank you for the endless support, talent, curation and collaboration from 50+ artists, builders, performers, vendors, makers, musicians and other wildly gifted folks from our D.C. community.

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minimp veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Photos by Photographer.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.