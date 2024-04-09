Seeing Cherry Blossom Season through Rosé-Colored Glasses – Rosé Wine Walk Recap

Earlier this spring, Bethesda Row got to see cherry blossom season through rosé-colored glasses – wine glasses that is! – at our Rosé Wine Walk. It was a beautiful day full of sips as pink as the blooms. After all, there’s nothing like a drink that matches the aesthetic of the season.

Ticket holders had a wine-derful time and received free pours of top rosés from participating locations along the route, including:

Eat the Change

Veronica Beard

Kendra Scott

Foxtrot

Chiko

Spanish Diner

Thanks to all who came to sip + stroll with us! Make sure to catch us next year when we’ll be back for more rosé-all-day fun.

