Seeing Cherry Blossom Season through Rosé-Colored Glasses – Rosé Wine Walk Recap

April 9, 2024 @ 7:00am |

Earlier this spring, Bethesda Row got to see cherry blossom season through rosé-colored glasses – wine glasses that is! – at our Rosé Wine Walk. It was a beautiful day full of sips as pink as the blooms. After all, there’s nothing like a drink that matches the aesthetic of the season. 

Ticket holders had a wine-derful time and received free pours of top rosés from participating locations along the route, including:

  • Eat the Change
  • Veronica Beard
  • Kendra Scott
  • Foxtrot
  • Chiko
  • Spanish Diner

Thanks to all who came to sip + stroll with us! Make sure to catch us next year when we’ll be back for more rosé-all-day fun.

