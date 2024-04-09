Life
Seeing Cherry Blossom Season through Rosé-Colored Glasses – Rosé Wine Walk Recap
April 9, 2024 @ 7:00am
Earlier this spring, Bethesda Row got to see cherry blossom season through rosé-colored glasses – wine glasses that is! – at our Rosé Wine Walk. It was a beautiful day full of sips as pink as the blooms. After all, there’s nothing like a drink that matches the aesthetic of the season.
Ticket holders had a wine-derful time and received free pours of top rosés from participating locations along the route, including:
- Eat the Change
- Veronica Beard
- Kendra Scott
- Foxtrot
- Chiko
- Spanish Diner
Thanks to all who came to sip + stroll with us! Make sure to catch us next year when we’ll be back for more rosé-all-day fun.