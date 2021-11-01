Alli Vega Launches Solo Project “Scorpio”

The D.C. music scene has always been a vibrant intermingling of world-class musicians with roots in countless genres. As the world attempts to recover from Covid-19, both new and established acts from the area are barreling back headfirst into the music scene — and they’ve got a lot to share. Read on for our reviews of 10 local artists’ impressive new releases.

The independent project of “Lavender’’ bassist and guitarist Alli Vega, Scorpio meshes indie-rock vocals with heavy, clashing guitar and synth waves.

Vega’s been busy in 2021, dropping singles “I Was Waiting For You To Call” and “Post Its” consecutively. Vega’s voice is confounding: deep and raspy, with a slight nasal tonality that reminds you of listening to punk-rock in someone else’s basement with a beer in hand.

Vega’s music scrapes close to punk with impressive riffs and cleverly placed dissonance. “Post Its” is decidedly angsty, a more mature version of a hit like Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u.” “Post Its” starts with Vega singing, “Pull me close before you go/whisper sweet uncertainties/while we watch old reruns/on your roommate’s new TV.”

Listening to her sing, you can hear the layers of confusion and frustration that come with a rocky relationship. As she puts it, “On and off and on and off and on and off and on and off again.”

It’s the kind of love that makes you want to put your head through a wall, an eternal dance of vulnerability without any steps to follow. “I love when you say you love me,” she sings, “but don’t let it go to your head.”

Nearly everyone has had a relationship like the one in “Post Its,” and you don’t need to be guided by the stars to tell you’re headed for heartbreak. Rough around the edges but somehow still vulnerable, this release has us all the more excited for Vega’s plans in the coming months.

Scorpio will be releasing new content now through the end of the year and recording live vinyls in December in collaboration with Leesta Vall records. Her first EP is expected in early 2022.

Visit Vega at linktr.ee/scorpio.mp3 or on Instagram @scorpio.mp3.

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.