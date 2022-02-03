Not Your Average Sample Sale: Shop Brand Names While Supporting D.C. Businesses

The upcoming SampleSale22 will give area residents an opportunity to shop women’s designer labels at significantly discounted prices. It is also a chance to invest in the community as local businesses continue reopening and overcoming pandemic-related hardships.

The all-day shopping event takes place Saturday, February 19 at The Darcy Hotel in Logan Circle. Nearly 10,000 pieces of clothing from featured brands LAmade, Lila Ryan, Ocean Drive, Surf Gypsy and Vintage Havana, will be priced at $22 each.

The idea for the new event came after Commerce 12, a Rockville-based agency handling fashion brands’ e-commerce solutions, noticed a large amount of inventory available at the start of the year. This was likely due to the recent supply chain disruptions and changes in shopping habits during the pandemic. Director of Event Marketing Kelly Collis also saw this as an opportunity to collaborate with other businesses around the District.

“We thought this would be a fun way to not only shop but really make it an experience,” Collis says.

While traditional sample sales display the previous seasons’ merchandise for shoppers to look through, with each $22 entry ticket, the SampleSale22 experience includes a complimentary branded tote bag, beverage and raffle ticket. Raffle prizes will be announced every hour and range from an overnight hotel stay to concert tickets, restaurant gift cards and even beauty services. Attendees can also make brunch reservations at The Darcy’s Gerrard Street Kitchen restaurant from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For Collis, partnering with local vendors and businesses has been key to organizing an event that represents the reopening of the city. She hopes to continue building those connections with others moving forward.

“We want to make it a true partnership of all things D.C.”

As for the merchandise, Collis says shoppers can look forward to a mix of casual and athleisure looks suitable for today’s at-home work arrangements, as well as some dressier tops and bottoms for outings and special occasions. As to the ethos for hosting a fashion-forward event in D.C., Collis notes how the local fashion scene has evolved from its traditional business-clad looks of the past.

“There are so many different styles that have come out of D.C. now,” Collis says. “We have this huge artist community, musicians and other creatives that are in D.C. that just don’t conform to that sort of suit and tie.”

Collis adds that the pandemic has made people reexamine how they wear clothes, and another significant shift showcased in some of SampleSale22’s collections will be the public’s increasing interest in sustainable brands.

“We know that people are looking for brands that check a lot of boxes, from carbon footprint to treating workers properly, and we’re really excited [concious brands] are going to be a part of this sale.”

This may not be the only chance local shoppers get to buy brand-name fashion at sale prices. Collis and the team are eyeing the possibility of having another similar event in the region later this year. They are also hoping to expand SampleSale22 to other markets across the U.S. in the future.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to wear clothes easy to layer over, as there will be no fitting rooms available on location. Shoppers can purchase timed-entry tickets for a one hour-long block. Discount codes are available for tickets purchased in groups of two or more. This is meant to reinforce the idea of the D.C. community coming together and moving forward after a challenging two years, which Collis hopes attendees feel while at SampleSale22.

“We think it’s going to be a fun way to give away and celebrate shopping and the city. Just being with your friends and doing what we all love to do, what we used to do all the time.”

For more information on SampleSale22 and to purchase tickets, visit samplesale22.com or check out their Facebook event page.

The Darcy Hotel: 1515 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC

